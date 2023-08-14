Viasat Real-Time Earth Opens Ground Station in Japan

Network Now Enables Global Ka-band Service for Low Earth Orbit Customers

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), today announced the opening of a Real-Time Earth (RTE) ground station in Hokkaido, Japan, now enabling RTE customers the ability to downlink Ka-band payload data in the northwestern Pacific at the site hosted by RTE partner Infostellar. This new ground site gives RTE customers unique access to a strategic location that reduces the time it takes to deliver mission critical data.

Viasat's Real-Time Earth location in Japan

Viasat is establishing itself as a global leader in Ka-band support for low earth orbit (LEO) missions with its ability to downlink Ka-band payload data with a 7.3m full motion antenna at the Hokkaido site and is postured to support current and future government and commercial satellite programs. For Viasat, the Hokkaido ground station is a vital link in supporting high data rate remote sensing missions in polar and inclined orbits through the RTE network of Ka-band antenna systems.

"We've already proven our ability to rapidly integrate with a civilian space agency to receive Ka-band payloads over our fully automated commercial service and have multiple contracts with commercial satellite operators who understand the value proposition of Ka-band," said Steve Tanous, vice president, Real-Time Earth at Viasat. "Ka-band more than triples the capacity available to downlink earth observation data, compared to traditional high data rate X-band, which translates into more effective and cost-efficient passes for satellite operators."

Tom Pirrone, CEO of Infostellar U.S., Inc added, "Infostellar is very pleased that our partnership with Viasat RTE also now includes an RTE 7.3M S/X/Ka-band antenna at our hosting site in Taiki City located in the Hokkaido Prefecture. This new capability is already producing fruit for both Viasat and Infostellar clients. We look forward to the continued expansion of our partnership services as our companies continue to expand our reach in Japan and around the globe."

The Viasat RTE Ka-band footprint now includes sites in Sweden, Ghana, South Africa, and Australia. RTE plans to expand the Ka-band capability with sites in Alaska and Argentina later this year. RTE offers global S/X-band services at all sites.

About Viasat Real-Time Earth

Viasat RTE provides Ground-Station-as-a-Service (GSaaS) capabilities in support of environmental, insurance, shipping, energy, and government operations. It is a fully managed, cost-effective ground network that is designed to enable operators with geosynchronous orbit (GEO), medium earth orbit (MEO) and low earth orbit (LEO) satellites using the S-, X- and Ka-bands, to meet current and future data requirements. Currently, Viasat's RTE network operates on five continents, with sites in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Africa.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. On May 30, 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at www.viasat.com, the Viasat News Room or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

About Infostellar

Infostellar is a satellite 'Ground Segment as a Service' (GSaaS) provider. Infostellar provides flexible and scalable ground station services enabled by our cloud platform, 'StellarStation', which virtualizes ground station networks. Infostellar also provides support for the ground segment operations necessary for satellite operations, such as radio license acquisition and frequency coordination operations. By lowering the barriers to entry in the ground segment, Infostellar empowers new space businesses to build better missions and improve the quality of their service. Founded in 2016, Infostellar is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan and has offices in the U.K. and the U.S. For more information, visit https://www.infostellar.net

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements that refer to supporting current and future government and commercial satellite programs, plans to expand the Ka-band capability with sites in Alaska and Argentina later this year, and that the ground network is designed to enable operators with GEO, MEO and low earth orbit LEO satellites using the S-, X- and Ka-bands, to meet current and future data requirements. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in our SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Copyright © 2023 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat signal are registered trademarks of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Viasat, Inc.