Viasat Receives a ChannelVision 2020 Visionary Spotlight Award

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (Nasdaq: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced it has been recognized by ChannelVision Magazine in their 2020 Visionary Spotlight Awards (VSA). The annual VSA competition highlights both channel and service provider innovation in communications, and honors outstanding products, services and deployments across a variety of categories.

Specifically, ChannelVision selected Viasat's business internet service as the winner in the Service Provider Enablement category, recognizing the Company for its ability to serve rural and underserved communities.

"Viasat was chosen as one of ChannelVision's 2020 VSA winners, as the Company exemplified a high level of innovation in helping the channel deliver advanced satellite broadband connectivity," said Berge Kaprelian, president and CEO of Beka Business Media, the publishing house of ChannelVision. "The annual ChannelVision VSA program recognizes top performing companies and exciting innovations in the communications industry; this year's nominees and winners were an outstanding group of companies demonstrating a 'who's who' in the industry."

"We're highly-focused on supporting the channel by providing new opportunities to bring reliable, high-speed broadband communications to the hardest-to-reach locations," said Cody Catalena, vice president and general manager, Global Business Solutions, Viasat. "Receiving a ChannelVision 2020 Visionary Spotlight Award is a testament to our team's work to empower the channel, and our ability to help transform businesses with a powerful satellite broadband connection."

Viasat offers a proven satellite broadband service and is recognized for having some of the most powerful satellites in space—delivering fast, reliable connectivity. The Viasat business internet service currently reaches 96% of the U.S. population, delivers download speeds of up to 100 Mbps in select areas and offers a variety of unlimited and metered data plans. Service installation typically takes place within three to five days from ordering, giving business customers the ability to quickly deploy and use Viasat's connectivity service.

About the Visionary Spotlight Award Selection Process

Editors from ChannelVision as well as a panel of judges from independent industry resources award nominations based on a set of evaluation criteria including overall innovation; future industry impact of the nominated product or service; creativity; and feature set differentiation, ease of use and interoperability. The complete list of ChannelVision 2020 VSA winners can be found here.

About ChannelVision Magazine

ChannelVision is a bi-monthly digital and print magazine, read by channel partners selling all manner of voice, data, access, managed and business services (both on premise and "in the cloud"), as well as, technology, gear, and equipment. ChannelVision is a highly focused and efficient way for service providers, hardware, and software companies to reach experienced channel partners targeting the small/medium business space. Serving a controlled circulation of providers and indirect distributors of communications, network, IT and cloud-based business services, ChannelVision is telecom's gateway to perspective on how to adapt, what to sell, and how to sell it.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 30 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

