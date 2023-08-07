Viasat Receives Over $80M in Development Awards for Multi-Function AESAs Across Warfighting Domains

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced it has received awards totaling over $80 million to develop Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) systems for ground, maritime, and space applications.

AESA, a type of phased array antenna that offers greater flexibility and resilience to support military platforms, is often employed when multiple beams, low probability of intercept (LPI) and jamming resistance are required. Viasat is leveraging commercial AESA phased array antenna technology and products to meet these demanding defense requirements. The developments will allow Viasat's existing phased array technology to be extended and adapted to support defense operational environments and mission needs, enabling scalable, and highly flexible capabilities to be achieved at previously unattainable recurring cost.

"Viasat has an impressive legacy of solving the most difficult microwave and millimeter wave problems for our warfighters," said Dr. Jeanne Atwell, general manager for Viasat Arizona Operations. "These awards will advance the state-of-the-art of multi-function AESAs and these developments promise to improve the performance of a myriad of sensor, satellite communications, and line of sight communication systems operating in the most demanding of conditions across multiple domains."

