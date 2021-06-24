Viasat Receives Two Prestigious James S. Cogswell Outstanding Industrial Security Achievement Awards from the U.S. Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, announced today that its Germantown, Md. and Marlborough, Mass. facilities each received a 2021 James S. Cogswell Outstanding Industrial Security Achievement Award ("Cogswell Award") from the U.S. Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA). Viasat's Carlsbad, Calif. headquarters received a Cogswell Award in 2020.

The Cogswell Award recognizes industrial security excellence and is the highest honor the DCSA grants to cleared industry partners. Out of the approximately 13,000 cleared contractors in the National Industrial Security Program (NISP), less than 1% are annually selected to receive an award. Cogswell Award nominees undergo a competitive, eight-month evaluation by a national review team, with DCSA selecting the final winners. Winning programs must establish and maintain a security program that goes well beyond the minimum NISP requirements, while also providing leadership and best practice guidance on instituting high security standards.

"Viasat is honored to receive two additional Cogswell Awards in 2021, which build upon our 2020 recognition," said Viasat's President and Chief Executive Officer, Rick Baldridge. "This DCSA acknowledgment is a testament to our team's ongoing commitment and focus on industrial security excellence and ensuring an environment that provides high levels of critical security and technology protection."

The Cogswell Award was established in 1966 in honor of the late Air Force Col. James S. Cogswell, who was the first chief of the Unified Office of Industrial Security. Col. Cogswell is responsible for the underlying principle of the industrial security program, recognizing the importance of true partnership between industry and government to ensure the protection of classified information, materials, and programs.

More information about the Cogswell Award, can be found here.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For 35 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

Copyright © 2021 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat signal are registered trademarks of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Viasat, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.viasat.com

