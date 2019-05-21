Viasat Selected by General Services Administration to Modernize Operational Capabilities for U.S. Special Operations Forces and General Purpose Forces

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, announced today it was awarded an IDIQ contract by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) on April 18, 2019, with a maximum ceiling of $450 million to support Rapid Migration of Command, Control, Communications and Computers/Cyber (C5AD) Capability Best Practices for U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF) and U.S. General Purpose Forces (GPF).

Through this award, Viasat will deliver a diverse portfolio of technologies and services to advance communications, intelligence, security and operational capabilities for SOF and GPF warfighters operating across the battlespace. Viasat products and services included as part of the IDIQ were assessed, tested and validated to enable new concepts of operation, improve situational awareness, avoid fratricide and improve overall mission effectiveness for U.S. SOF and GPF.

The IDIQ contract is structured to meet the immediate needs of the Department of Defense (DoD) in mobile networking, cybersecurity and broadband satellite communications technology sectors. The flexible nature of the IDIQ will allow U.S. SOF and GPF to rapidly acquire and deploy a wide variety of new operational capabilities, products, systems and services in order to help significantly enhance overall SOF and GPF mission effectiveness and improve safety for warfighters operating across the battlespace.

