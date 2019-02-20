Viasat to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, announced today that Mark Dankberg, Viasat's chairman and CEO, will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on February 26, 2019 , at 1:30pm Pacific Time , in San Francisco, Calif.

, at , in Raymond James 40th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on March 5, 2019 , at 9:15am Eastern Time in Orlando, Fl.

The presentations and/or webcasts will be available at the investor relations section of Viasat's corporate website at: investors.viasat.com.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 30 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com , go to Viasat's Corporate Blog , or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , Twitter or YouTube .

Copyright © 2019 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners. Viasat is a registered trademark of Viasat, Inc.

SOURCE Viasat, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.viasat.com

