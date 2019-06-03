Viasat, Visiontec Partner to Bring High-Speed, High-Quality Satellite Internet to Brazil

SAO PAULO, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (Nasdaq: VSAT), a global communications company, and Visiontec, a Brazilian-based satellite products distribution company, have partnered to bring high-speed satellite internet to Brazil. Through this relationship, Visiontec serves as Viasat's fulfillment partner, and is currently installing Viasat's proven satellite broadband equipment in remote schools, hospitals and government facilities with future sales and installations planned for residential, commercial and community Wi-Fi hotspot applications. Visiontec's current installations have connected over 5,000 remote schools and 1 million students. Viasat is providing the ground network and infrastructure to power the Telebras-owned and controlled SGDC-1 satellite, that will eventually bring affordable, scalable broadband services to communities where internet service has historically been unavailable in Brazil.

Visiontec has nearly 30 years of experience working in Brazil on the manufacture, design and fulfillment of satellite solutions and services. By partnering with Visiontec, Viasat has a dedicated, trusted, local Brazilian partner to help install its customer premises equipment—providing quick installation of broadband internet and Wi-Fi capabilities via Visiontec's vast network of distributors, dealers and installers. Viasat's field services team will work with Visiontec to train technicians, subcontractors and dealer teams to rapidly meet Brazil's internet demands with an easy, no-hassle customer service experience.

"We see our new partnership with Viasat as a tremendous opportunity to deliver high-quality broadband internet to the people of Brazil," said Antonio Carlos de Moraes, Business Director, Visiontec. "Our deep expertise in satellite internet installation services coupled with our distribution network made us an ideal partner for Viasat, as they bring wide-scale broadband internet services to even the hardest-to-reach locations in the country."

"Viasat has a solid reputation for building modernized satellite networks. Our goal is to work with local partners on building out the satellite ground infrastructure to stir economic development, job creation and ultimately make digital inclusion a reality for Brazil through advanced satellite communications," said Lisa Scalpone, vice president and Brazil Country Manager, Viasat. "We believe our partnership with Visiontec shows our long-term commitment to the country, and our goal of making advanced internet services available to each and every community in Brazil—from the most remote schools, hospitals and government facilities in the Amazon to eventually providing residential and commercial internet services to outside city centers."

Viasat and Visiontec initially installed a Community Wi-Fi infrastructure in the Brazil community of Pacaraima, located in Roraima near the Venezuelan border. The story can be found here.

About Visiontec

Visiontec is a 100% Brazilian company with over 27 years working in the manufacture and design of analog and digital receivers for satellite and terrestrial TV and connectivity services. Present throughout the country through an extensive and active distribution network, the Company knows the peculiarities, needs and desires of the different Brazilian publics, and aims to value the quality of its products and efficiency in customer support. Due to the great investment in research and development and a competent engineering staff, the Company has been standing out in the market, bringing year after year, innovative product lines, intelligent solutions and services totally focused on the total satisfaction of its clients. Today, Visiontec has four units, two in Jacareí-SP, one in Manaus-AM and one in Itajaí-SC.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 30 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

