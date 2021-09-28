Viasat's Industry-Leading Ka-band In-Flight Connectivity Service For Business Aviation Now Available through Collins Aerospace

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced an expanded relationship with long-time partner Collins Aerospace ARINCDirect ("Collins Aerospace"), a value-added reseller (VAR) of business aviation solutions, to offer Viasat's Ka-band in-flight connectivity (IFC) system for mid- and large-cabin business aircraft.

Today, Viasat offers three IFC solutions for the business aviation market: Ka-band, Ku Advanced, and Dual Ku-/Ka-band. By adding Viasat Ka-band to its service offering portfolio, Collins Aerospace can now provide all Viasat options to its customers, including Ka-band service for new installs and service upgrades for current Viasat Ku-band customers to either the faster Viasat Ka-band or the global Dual Ku-/Ka-band solution. The Viasat Ka-band and Ku-band systems have the same line-replaceable unit (LRU) footprint and can leverage existing aircraft wiring.

"We are delighted to offer Viasat Ka, Ku and Dual-Band aircraft connectivity services as an integrated ARINCDirect solution," said Thomas Sterling, director of Business Aviation Digital Solutions at Collins Aerospace. "This milestone will help corporate flight departments modernize their passenger experience, and at the same time, reduce the headache of coordinating across multiple disparate aircraft and operations services."

Under the new agreement, Viasat's Ka-band in-flight connectivity system is available as a standalone service or bundled with other ARINCDirect solutions, offering Collins Aerospace customers a connectivity option that will benefit them in a variety of ways, including:

High speed connectivity. Viasat's Ka-band IFC solution in ARINCDirect's offering will provide high-speed connectivity from takeoff to touchdown—at speeds typically greater than 20 Mbps. This level of connectivity enables business jet passengers to do the same connected activities in the air as they do on the ground: streaming video, music and TV, video calls, browsing, email, VPN and more.

Viasat's Ka-band IFC solution in ARINCDirect's offering will provide high-speed connectivity from takeoff to touchdown—at speeds typically greater than 20 Mbps. This level of connectivity enables business jet passengers to do the same connected activities in the air as they do on the ground: streaming video, music and TV, video calls, browsing, email, VPN and more. Lightweight hardware and more capacity. Viasat's "no speed limits" Ka-band solution is made possible by the Company's high-capacity satellite network combined with Viasat's compact and lightweight hardware. Together they deliver the global bandwidth required to meet the increasing demand for faster connectivity speeds to use data-rich applications while in-flight.

Forward-compatibility will allow customers to install the Viasat shipset and subscribe to a Viasat service package today, with the ability to access additional satellite capacity and expanded coverage from Viasat in the future.

Viasat's growing satellite network. Today, the Viasat Global Aero Terminal 5510 Ka-band terminal communicates with Viasat's ViaSat-1, ViaSat-2 and KA-SAT satellite platforms for connectivity across North and Central America , the Caribbean , the North Atlantic, and Europe , and is expected to be forward-compatible with Viasat's next-generation global satellite system, ViaSat-3.

"We're pleased to extend our long-standing partnership with Collins Aerospace to now offer Viasat's proven Ka-band system and services to those customers who are looking for a best-in-class connectivity solution," said Claudio D'Amico, Viasat's business area director, Business Aviation. "This agreement opens up new business opportunities for both of our organizations. We have a competitive IFC product and service that we believe can be the go-to choice for any mid-to-large cabin business aircraft."

The first aircraft with Viasat's Ka-band IFC system provided by Collins Aerospace entered into service in August 2021.

For more information about Viasat's business aviation solutions, please visit: www.viasat.com/business-aviation or reach out to: [email protected]. To learn more about Collins Aerospace as a value add reseller of Viasat IFC services, please visit: www.collinsaerospace.com/wifi or send an email to: [email protected]

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For 35 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace, a unit of Raytheon Technologies Corp. is a leader in technologically advanced and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Collins Aerospace has the extensive capabilities, comprehensive portfolio and broad expertise to solve customers' toughest challenges and to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving global market. For more information, visit CollinsAerospace.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include statements about the agreement between Viasat and Collins Aerospace, the forward-compatibility of Viasat's Global Aero Terminal 5510 with future Viasat or partner satellites, including the ViaSat-3 satellite system, and the experience passengers and crew can expect on Viasat-equipped business or private aircraft – as it relates to speed, coverage and performance. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: our ability to successfully implement our business plan for our broadband services on our anticipated timeline or at all; risks associated with the construction, launch and operation of satellites, including the effect of any anomaly, operational failure or degradation in satellite performance; contractual problems, product defects, manufacturing issues or delays, regulatory issues, changes in relationships with, or the financial condition of, key suppliers, and technologies that do not perform according to expectations. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including Viasat's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Viasat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Copyright © 2021 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat signal are registered trademarks of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Editor's note: "No speed limits" means that there is no cap set on the speed delivered to a terminal. Speeds may still be limited by terminal equipment capabilities, network and environmental conditions, and other factors.

