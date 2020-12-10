Viasat's 'No Speed Limit' Ka-band In-Flight Connectivity Service Plans Now Available on Gulfstream G280 Aircraft

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, announced today its Ka-band 'no speed limit' business aviation in-flight connectivity (IFC) service is now available on the super mid-size Gulfstream G280™ airframe.

Viasat removed internet speed limits delivered to G280 aircraft, which will enable passengers and crew an opportunity to maximize their 'home-like connectivity' in-flight experiences—with the fastest available business aviation IFC download speeds in the super mid-size business jet segment. The new Ka-band service plans enable concurrent use of business-critical productivity and entertainment apps from video-conferencing, accessing cloud content and email to enjoying high-definition streaming services, live TV and more.

Claudio D'Amico, business area director, Business Aviation, Viasat commented, "In working with Gulfstream to equip their G280 aircraft with our certified equipment, we can enable their customers to have a premium IFC experience. In fact, Gulfstream customers flying with our new 'no speed limit' service plans typically experience speeds greater than 40 Mbps, which gives them the freedom to enjoy the internet the way they want to from take-off to landing."

How Viasat IFC works on the G280

Any Gulfstream G280 business jet equipped with Viasat's Ka-band Global Aero Terminal 5510 will receive a premium cabin internet experience over the most heavily traveled flight routes. Today, this terminal can communicate with Viasat's ViaSat-1, ViaSat-2 and KA-SAT satellite platforms, providing internet connectivity from California to the Mediterranean. The terminal will be forward-compatible with Viasat's next-generation global satellite constellation, ViaSat-3, which will give G280 customers global connectivity, once the satellite system is fully launched and operational.

Service availability

The Viasat business aviation IFC system has received a Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) from the FAA for installation and use on the G280. With this certification, Gulfstream can offer Viasat's equipment as a customer option on the G280, enabling passengers, crew and pilots to have access to high-speed, high-quality IFC service.

For more information about Viasat's business aviation solutions, please visit: www.viasat.com/business-aviation or reach out to: [email protected].

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 30 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com , go to Viasat's Corporate Blog , or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , Twitter or YouTube .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include statements about the experience passengers and crew can expect on Gulfstream G280 aircraft; and the forward-compatibility of Viasat's Global Aero Terminal 5510 with its ViaSat-3 satellite system. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: our ability to successfully implement our business plan for our broadband services on our anticipated timeline or at all; risks associated with the construction, launch and operation of satellites, including the effect of any anomaly, operational failure or degradation in satellite performance; contractual problems, product defects, manufacturing issues or delays, changes in relationships with, or the financial condition of, key suppliers, and technologies that do not perform according to expectations. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including Viasat's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Viasat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Copyright © 2020 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat signal are registered trademarks of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Editor's note: "No speed limits" means that there is no cap set on the speed delivered to a terminal. Speeds may still be limited by terminal equipment capabilities, network and environmental conditions, and other factors.

