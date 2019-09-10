Viasat's Suite of Network Encryption Products Available for Use by Five Eyes Coalition Forces

LONDON, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (Defence & Security Equipment International—DSEI 2019) Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced its expansive line of network encryption products are available for use by all Five Eyes (FVEY) partner nations. Viasat is an industry-leading network encryption provider with over two decades of experience protecting the integrity of governments' most sensitive information.

Viasat's network encryption products use patented programmable cryptographic technology that is designed to safeguard sensitive information across today's battlespace—from the cloud to the tactical edge. Viasat is also currently the only U.S. company to support Type 1 encryption for both Layer 2 EDE[1] (Ethernet Data Encryption) and Layer 3 HAIPE® (High Assurance Internet Protocol Encryptor) network protocols.

"The explosion of connected devices, cloud-centric networks and today's rapidly evolving cyber-threats has put the need for enhanced, interoperable network encryption solutions center stage," said Ken Peterman, president, Government Systems, Viasat. "By offering support for different network topologies across our portfolio of encryption products, we are able to help FVEY government and military organizations secure their communications and sensitive data across next-generation network infrastructures and cloud-based systems."

Viasat has a proven track record of first-to-market products in the information assurance and network encryption market. For example, Viasat was first to offer a 100-gigabit-per-second Type 1 network encryption device, known to the U.S. Government as the KG-142.

[1] Pending certification from the U.S. National Security Agency

