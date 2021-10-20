Viatris' First-Ever Interchangeable Insulin Biosimilar Preferred on Express Scripts' Largest Formulary

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) is proud to confirm that Express Scripts, a leading pharmacy benefit management organization, will list Viatris' interchangeable biosimilar Semglee® (insulin glargine-yfgn) injection as a preferred insulin brand on its National Preferred Formulary® (NPF), which includes more than 28 million lives. Broad coverage of Viatris' interchangeable biosimilar by Express Scripts will help ensure that the many patients in the Express Scripts network who need insulin may receive the full benefits of and access to treatment with lower or maintained out-of-pocket costs.

Viatris co-developed Semglee with Biocon Biologics and together they are committed to improving patients' access to sustainable, high-quality and affordable healthcare. As part of this commitment, Viatris will soon commercialize two versions of this landmark insulin glargine injection, the first-ever interchangeable biosimilar approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA): Semglee (insulin glargine-yfgn) injection, a branded interchangeable product, and Insulin Glargine (insulin glargine-yfgn) Injection, an authorized interchangeable biosimilar. Both products will be available in pen and vial presentations and are interchangeable for the reference brand, Lantus®. This dual product approach is intended to ensure that this historic interchangeable biosimilar insulin can reach as many patients as possible regardless of financial circumstances, insurance or channel.

"The inclusion of our interchangeable biosimilar on Express Scripts' National Preferred Formulary (NPF) is an important milestone to help increase access to insulin for those living with diabetes across the U.S.," said Tony Mauro, President, Developed Markets for Viatris. "We have taken a thoughtful approach to ensure we are maximizing patient access across all channels to demonstrate our continued commitment to meeting the needs of the patients and families who are relying on us to bring a more affordable treatment to market."

Semglee (insulin glargine-yfgn) injection and Insulin Glargine-yfgn Injection will be available in pharmacies before the end of the year, and further details related to Viatris' access programs, which aim to ensure that as many patients as possible will benefit from the product, will be available at that time. The Express Scripts formulary change including coverage of Semglee (insulin glargine-yfgn) on its NPF will occur effective January 1, 2022.

Indications and Important Safety Information

Semglee is a long-acting human insulin analog indicated to improve glycemic control in adults and pediatric patients with Type 1 diabetes mellitus and in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus. It is not recommended for the treatment of diabetic ketoacidosis. Do not use during episodes of hypoglycemia or if hypersensitive to insulin glargine or it's excipients. Patients should be instructed to never share the prefilled pen even if the needle is changed. Changes to a patient's insulin regimen should be done under close medical supervision with increased frequency of blood glucose monitoring as hyper- or hypoglycemia may occur. Hypoglycemia is the most common adverse reaction with insulin, including Semglee and it may be life-threatening. Increase frequency of glucose monitoring when there are changes to: insulin dosage, coadministered glucose lowering medications, meal pattern, physical activity; and in patients with renal or hepatic impairment and hypoglycemia unawareness. Patients and caregivers must be educated to recognize and manage hypoglycemia. Medication errors can result from accidental mix-ups among insulin products. Instruct patients to always check the insulin label before injection. Severe, life-threatening generalized allergy, including anaphylaxis can occur with insulin products, including Semglee. If hypersensitivity reaction occurs, discontinue Semglee and treat per standard of care and monitor until symptoms and signs resolve. Monitor potassium levels for hypokalemia and treat if indicated. Fluid retention and heart failure have been reported with concomitant use of thiazolidinediones (TZD). Observe for signs and symptoms of heart failure; consider dosage reduction or discontinuation of TZD if heart failure occurs.

About Interchangeability

An interchangeable biosimilar may be substituted for a reference product and may provide patients with greater access and drive conversion to biosimilars at the pharmacy counter.

About Viatris

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) is a new kind of healthcare company, empowering people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life. We provide access to medicines, advance sustainable operations, develop innovative solutions and leverage our collective expertise to connect more people to more products and services through our one-of-a-kind Global Healthcare Gateway®. Formed in November 2020, Viatris brings together scientific, manufacturing and distribution expertise with proven regulatory, medical and commercial capabilities to deliver high-quality medicines to patients in more than 165 countries and territories. Viatris' portfolio comprises more than 1,400 approved molecules across a wide range of therapeutic areas, spanning both non-communicable and infectious diseases, including globally recognized brands, complex generic and branded medicines, a growing portfolio of biosimilars and a variety of over-the-counter consumer products. With a global workforce of over 40,000, Viatris is headquartered in the U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghai and Hyderabad, India. Learn more at viatris.com and investor.viatris.com, and connect with us on Twitter at @ViatrisInc, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward looking statements may include statements that Express Scripts, a leading pharmacy benefit management organization, will list Viatris' interchangeable biosimilar Semglee® (insulin glargine-yfgn) injection as a preferred insulin brand on its National Preferred Formulary® (NPF); that Viatris will soon commercialize two versions of this landmark insulin glargine injection; that both products will be available in pen and vial presentations and are interchangeable for the reference brand, Lantus®; that this dual product approach is intended to ensure that this historic interchangeable biosimilar insulin can reach as many patients as possible regardless of financial circumstances, insurance or channel; Semglee® (insulin glargine-yfgn) injection and Insulin Glargine-yfgn Injection will be available in pharmacies before the end of the year, and further details related to Viatris' access programs, which aim to ensure that as many patients as possible will benefit from the product, will be available at that time; and that the Express Scripts formulary change, including coverage of Semglee (insulin glargine-yfgn) on its NPF will occur effective January 1, 2022 . Because forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the potential impact of public health outbreaks, epidemics and pandemics, including the ongoing challenges and uncertainties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic; the integration of Mylan N.V. and Pfizer Inc.'s Upjohn business (the "Upjohn Business"), which combined to form Viatris (the "Combination") and the implementation of our global restructuring initiatives being more difficult, time consuming or costly than expected, or being unsuccessful; the ability to achieve expected benefits, synergies and operating efficiencies in connection with the Combination or its restructuring initiatives within the expected timeframe or at all; actions and decisions of healthcare and pharmaceutical regulators; changes in healthcare and pharmaceutical laws and regulations in the U.S. and abroad; any regulatory, legal or other impediments to Viatris' ability to bring new products to market, including but not limited to "at-risk" launches; Viatris' or its partners' ability to develop, manufacture and commercialize products; the scope, timing and outcome of any ongoing legal proceedings and the impact of any such proceedings; any significant breach of data security or data privacy or disruptions to our information technology systems; risks associated with international operations, including our operations in China; the ability to protect intellectual property and preserve intellectual property rights; changes in third-party relationships; the effect of any changes in Viatris' or its partners' customer and supplier relationships and customer purchasing patterns; the impacts of competition; changes in the economic and financial conditions of Viatris or its partners; uncertainties and matters beyond the control of management; and the other risks Viatris' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Viatris routinely uses its website as a means of disclosing material information to the public in a broad, non-exclusionary manner for purposes of the SEC's Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg FD). Viatris undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release other than as required by law.

