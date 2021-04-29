Viatris Inc. to Participate in BofA Securities 2021 Health Care Conference

PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) today announced the company will take part in a virtual fireside chat at the BofA Securities 2021 Health Care Conference on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. President Rajiv Malik and Chief Financial Officer Sanjeev Narula will answer questions about the company at 8 a.m. ET.

Interested parties can access a live webcast of the event at investor.viatris.com. An archived version also will be available following the live event and can be accessed at the same location for a limited time.

About Viatris

