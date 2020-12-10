Viatris Inc. to Present at the J.P. Morgan 39th Annual Healthcare Conference January 14, 2021 and Will Host its Inaugural Investor Day March 1, 2021

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) will present at the J.P. Morgan 39th Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 14, 2021. Michael Goettler, chief executive officer, will make a formal presentation about the company at 7:30 a.m. ET.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the presentation at investor.viatris.com. An archived version also will be available following the live presentation and can be accessed at the same location for a limited time.

Viatris also announced that it will hold its inaugural Investor Day virtually on Monday, March 1, 2021. Several members of the leadership team will present a deep dive into the Company's strategy to deliver long-term value to shareholders, as well as details about Viatris' Global Healthcare Gateway™. Viatris also intends to initiate and discuss its financial guidance for fiscal year 2021.

Interested parties will be able to access a live webcast of the Investor Day event via the investor relations section of Viatris' website at investor.viatris.com, with materials available at the start of the webcast. A replay and archived edition of the presentation will be available following the event.

About Viatris

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) is a new kind of healthcare company, empowering people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life. We provide access to medicines, advance sustainable operations, develop innovative solutions and leverage our collective expertise to connect more people to more products and services through our one-of-a-kind Global Healthcare Gateway™. Formed in November 2020 through the combination of Mylan and Pfizer's Upjohn business, Viatris brings together scientific, manufacturing and distribution expertise with proven regulatory, medical and commercial capabilities to deliver high-quality medicines to patients in more than 165 countries and territories. Viatris' portfolio comprises more than 1,400 approved molecules across a wide range of therapeutic areas, spanning both non-communicable and infectious diseases, including globally recognized brands, complex generic and branded medicines, a growing portfolio of biosimilars and a variety of over-the-counter consumer products. With a global workforce of approximately 45,000, Viatris is headquartered in the U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghai and Hyderabad, India. Learn more at viatris.com and investor.viatris.com, and connect with us on Twitter at @ViatrisInc , LinkedIn and YouTube .

SOURCE Viatris Inc.

Related Links

http://www.viatris.com

