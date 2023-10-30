Viatris to Host Webinar: The Power of Partnership to Address Antimicrobial Resistance

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS), a global healthcare company, announced today it is hosting The Power of Partnership to Address Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), a Nasdaq webinar that will air on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET.

AMR is a significant threat to global health and economic development. As the progression of AMR renders antibiotics less effective, common infections, such as wound infections, urinary tract infections, and pneumonia can increasingly be associated with severe complications and increased risk of death. AMR is a major driver of death globally, potentially accounting for more deaths than HIV/AIDS and malaria worldwide.

The World Health Organization estimates that the number of deaths due to AMR could rise to 10 million people a year by 2050 under the most alarming scenario if no action is taken. No one company or entity can tackle the issue alone. Partnerships and collaborations are critical to tackling the problem together.

Moderated by Erika Satterwhite, Head of Global Policy at Viatris, the discussion will include Melissa Gong Mitchell, Secretariat Lead for the AMR Industry Alliance, and Dr. Yehoda Martei, Assistant Professor of Medicine, and the Vice Chief of Diversity, Inclusion and Health Equity in the Division of Hematology-Oncology at the University of Pennsylvania.

Register here to join this this free webinar sponsored by Viatris Inc.  

About Viatris
Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) is a global healthcare company uniquely positioned to bridge the traditional divide between generics and brands, combining the best of both to more holistically address healthcare needs globally. With a mission to empower people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life, we provide access at scale. In 2022 alone, we supplied high-quality medicines to approximately 1 billion patients around the world. With our exceptionally extensive and diverse portfolio of medicines, a one-of-a kind global supply chain designed to reach more people when and where they need them, and the scientific expertise to address some of the world's most enduring health challenges, access takes on deep meaning at Viatris. We have the ability to touch all of life's moments, from birth to end of life, acute conditions to chronic diseases. We are headquartered in the U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghai and Hyderabad, India. Learn more at viatris.com and investor.viatris.com, and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

