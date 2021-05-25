VIAVI Accelerates 5G at the Edge With O-RAN Testing on AWS Outposts

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced availability of the TeraVM O-CU Tester on AWS Outposts, marking the industry's first O-RAN Central Unit (O-CU) test solution deployed on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Managed Services (AMS) at the network edge. As 5G services leverage edge computing, the ability to validate application and infrastructure performance at any point in the network has become essential to ensuring quality of experience.

In order to monetize 5G investments, service providers, device manufacturers, and application developers are striving for new paradigms in user experiences. Real-time, multi-player games, smart cities, autonomous cars, and remote healthcare all require ultra-low latencies, which ultimately can be enabled by 5G Ultra Reliable Low Latency Communication (URLLC) and Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC). In parallel, operators worldwide are adopting open radio access networks to reduce infrastructure costs and lower the barrier to entry for new product innovation.

To address this emerging domain, VIAVI has deployed the TeraVM O-CU Tester on AWS Outposts . Within the architecture of disaggregated networks, the O-CU is a critical resource as the first point in the uplink from end users, where large amounts of traffic converge and need to be handled efficiently in order to meet performance expectations. The O-CU Tester – part of the TeraVM family of fully virtualized and cloud-enabled network and application test solutions – validates that the O-CU works according to 3GPP standards and O-RAN C-plane and U-plane profiles; interoperates with other 5G and O-RAN network functions and components; and performs optimally when fully loaded with complex mobile traffic profiles.

AWS Outposts is a fully managed service that offers the same AWS infrastructure, AWS services, APIs, and tools to virtually any data center, co-location space, or on-premises facility for a truly consistent hybrid experience.

"Our major customers are embracing the power of the cloud and 5G, unleashing rich applications for consumers, businesses and cities," said Ian Langley, Vice President and General Manager, Wireless Business Unit, VIAVI. "We're pleased to work alongside them to validate application performance at any point in the network and welcome the collaboration with AWS."

