VIAVI and LG Innotek Settle Claims Regarding Optical Filter Patents

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) and LG Innotek Co., Ltd. have settled VIAVI's complaints regarding its patented optical filters with the U.S. International Trade Commission ("ITC") and with the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. Pursuant to the agreement, VIAVI is withdrawing the lawsuits against LG Electronics. Further terms and conditions of the settlement are confidential and are not being disclosed.

The ITC and California complaints remain active and proceed forward with regard to defendant Optrontec Inc. The complaints pursue claims that Optrontec Inc. has incorporated VIAVI's patented optical filter design into their optical filters for use in high-end mobile phones and tablet computers featuring facial and gesture recognition technology. In the ITC, VIAVI continues to seek relief, including an exclusion order preventing Optrontec Inc. from importing infringing optical filters into the United States. In the California litigation, VIAVI seeks damages and injunctive relief, including a permanent injunction prohibiting Optrontec Inc. from importing infringing optical filters into the United States.

VIAVI is a pioneer and world leader in the field of three-dimensional (3D) motion sensing technology, including VIAVI's state-of the art optical filters. In a typical gesture-recognition system, a light source emits near-infrared light towards a user and an optical filter is used to transmit the emitted light that is reflected by the user to a 3D image sensor, while substantially blocking ambient light. The patented VIAVI optical filters achieve superior optical performance, a desired reduction in filter thickness, and a reduced center wavelength shift with a change in incidence angle of the reflected light.

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. We help these customers harness the power of instruments, automation, intelligence and virtualization to Command the network. VIAVI is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and defense applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

Media Inquiries:

Press & Industry Analysts

Amit Malhotra

+1 (202) 341-8624

amit.malhotra@viavisolutions.com

Investor Relations

Bill Ong

+1 (408) 404-4512

bill.ong@viavisolutions.com

SOURCE VIAVI Solutions

Related Links

https://www.viavisolutions.com

