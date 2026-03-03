VIAVI to Showcase Breakthrough AI Fabric and Optical Test Advances at OFC 2026

Demonstrations include 1.6T high-speed Ethernet, silicon photonics, PCIe and fiber sensing solutions

CHANDLER, Ariz., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VIAVI Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) will showcase advanced technologies for the validation of next generation AI fabrics at scale at Optical Fiber Communication (OFC) 2026 from March 17-19 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

The evolution of AI, security and high-speed photonics have converged to force a change in validation and optimization strategies. Today, the industry requires a comprehensive and AI fabric-aware view of the network. At booth 1239, VIAVI will highlight its latest solutions designed to help customers meet the challenges of modern AI interconnects, ensuring that tightly coupled high-performance systems maintain required throughput, reliability and scalability.

Demonstrations will include 1.6T Ethernet, transceiver, connectivity and silicon photonic manufacturing solutions, PCIe® over optics, automated network test, and fiber sensing. VIAVI's ONE LabPro and TestCenter platforms for OSI L0-3 traffic generation and analysis will be showcased, alongside the recently announced hollow-core fiber test solution and DCX-700 optical loss test set for testing up to 24 fibers simultaneously.

Highlighting the need for collaboration within the ecosystem, many of these demonstrations will be run in partnership with the Ethernet Alliance and the Fiber Optic Center. Interoperability demonstrations featuring next-gen Ethernet technologies will be presented in collaboration with Amphenol, Celestica and other industry partners.

In addition, three new technologies will be unveiled at OFC 2026:

New INX™ 700 probe microscopes featuring a more powerful battery system for uninterrupted, automated inspection of single and multifiber connectors. The new models are specifically engineered for hyperscale data centers, where long battery life and inspection speed are critical

The industry's first high-density OSFP test platform to validate the interoperability, latency and power efficiency for next-generation 1.6T Ethernet infrastructure, delivering full line-rate performance for AI, cloud and hyperscale environments

A new distributed acoustic sensing product with real-time edge-based AI and machine learning capabilities

On Monday, March 16 from 1:30 – 5:30 PM PT, VIAVI will be hosting a workshop on distributed fiber optic sensing for communication networks and infrastructure applications.

On Wednesday, March 18 from 2:30 – 3:30 PM PT in Expo Theatre II, VIAVI will join a Lightwave panel discussion on how optical technologies such as hollow core fiber redefine data center interconnection (DCI).

OFC 2026 follows shortly after the Lightwave Innovation Awards. For the tenth year in a row, VIAVI's industry and technological leadership were recognized. Six solutions received awards, including the VIAVI ONE LabPro ONE-1600ER, TestCenter 1.6T Platform and A3 400G Appliance, mFVU-3000, DCX 700 and OneExpert Fiber.

