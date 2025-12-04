VIAVI and QNu Labs Partner to Accelerate Quantum-Safe Network Security

Strategic partnership to develop test cases, frameworks, and standards to protect critical infrastructure against quantum threats

CHANDLER, Ariz., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) and QNu Labs, a global leader in hybrid quantum cybersecurity solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to develop cutting-edge quantum security and advanced network intelligence technologies. These collaborative R&D programs represent the first phase in the creation of a global industry consortium to foster open collaboration and accelerate quantum-safe communication across multiple industries and research organizations.

As quantum-safe technologies develop, it becomes crucial to ensure architectures and system deployments operate with maximum resilience, security, efficiency, and real-world reliability. This is particularly important at the optical layer, where quantum technologies intersect with physical infrastructure. In many cases, the challenge is to transform quantum science, especially quantum optics, from experimental setups into reliable, field-ready solutions.

The transition from traditional security architectures to quantum-resilient systems involves the deployment of quantum physics-based technologies such as quantum key distribution (QKD), quantum random number generation (QRNG), and advanced post-quantum cryptography (PQC) in hybrid configurations.

Under the partnership, VIAVI and QNu will deliver defined test cases and badging mechanisms for quantum-safe technologies, including standalone PQC, QKD, QRNG, and hybrid PQC/QKD systems. The partnership will provide a solutions framework for enterprises, telecom operators, banking, aerospace, defense, government, and research organizations worldwide.

Additionally, the collaboration will develop detailed specifications and reference architectures to guide the deployment of quantum-safe communications. This includes the definition of functional and performance testing standards and the integration of quantum-safe algorithms across the core, RAN, transport, edge, and cloud network layers. By following these frameworks, organizations can ensure seamless compatibility with existing classical and hybrid infrastructures and build trust through certification and badging programs.

The alliance will advocate for harmonized global approaches to quantum-safe readiness that align with NIST PQC recommendations, ETSI, and other international quantum-safe efforts. These initiatives will encourage joint research in crypto-agility, crypto-readiness, PQC resilience, QKD scalability, and quantum-secure orchestration.

"Quantum-safe communications is no longer a distant goal but instead an urgent need. Trusted partners that offer innovation and deep expertise are essential for successful and secure quantum networks, and VIAVI is uniquely positioned by combining decades of leadership in fiber optics with advanced quantum research," said Sameh Yamany, Chief Technology Officer, VIAVI. "We offer a rare perspective on how to securely and efficiently transition quantum-safe communication from the lab to practical deployment, and we look forward to validating quantum-safe environments and solutions by partnering with QNu Labs."

"The QNu and VIAVI partnership is a milestone in the evolution of secure digital communications, combining VIAVI's expertise in network intelligence with QNu's leadership in quantum-safe security to build the foundation of next-generation, trust-centric networks," said Sunil Gupta, CEO, QNu Labs. "Together, we will provide tools and roadmaps to assist enterprises and service providers in migrating from classical to quantum-safe systems."

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for telecommunications, cloud, enterprises, first responders, military, aerospace and railway. VIAVI is also a leader in light management technologies for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, government and aerospace applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About QNu Labs

QNu Labs – Born in India, Built for the World – is the world's only full-stack hybrid quantum cybersecurity company, delivering hardware and software solutions that protect critical infrastructure worldwide. Founded in 2016 at IIT Madras Research Park and backed by India's National Quantum Mission, QNu operates across the USA, Australia, India, and the Middle East, securing defense, telecom, finance, government, and enterprise sectors. Its flagship platform, QShield™, provides SaaS-based, end-to-end quantum-safe security with globally certified QKD, QRNG, PQC, and hybrid systems. enQase (U.S.-based spin-off of QNu Labs) works as a separate entity focused on the American market.

Learn more about QNu Labs at qnulabs.com. Learn more and follow us: QNu blog, QNu white paper, LinkedIn and YouTube.

