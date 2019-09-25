VIAVI and Select Vendor Partners Leading Evolution to Distributed Access Architecture

As cable operators race to meet the insatiable appetite for bandwidth, DAA technologies like Remote PHY (R-PHY) are starting to move from cable operator labs to large-scale field deployments. The adoption of DAA infrastructure creates more flexible and efficient hybrid fiber/coax (HFC) networks, enabling greater throughput at a lower operational cost for home broadband services, support for 5G xHaul or Ethernet services for business customers.

However, challenges inherent in R-PHY deployment are creating hurdles for network testing and maintenance. For example, the relocation of physical layer electronics from the headend or hub to the R-PHY node and removal of RF test points from hub sites disrupts current procedures that rely on hub-based monitoring gear such as signal leakage detection, return path monitoring and sweep. To prevent disruption of cable plant maintenance processes, VIAVI developed a standards-based program to ensure continuity of critical test capabilities.

The VIAVI DAA Test-Ready Certification Program identifies vendors which have demonstrated support, or implemented a roadmap, for CableLabs-specified functions used by the VIAVI sweep/ingress solution.

Leading network equipment manufacturers participating in the VIAVI DAA Test-Ready Certification Program include 'Gold' partners Casa Systems, Cisco, Harmonic, Teleste, and Vecima, and 'Silver' partners Arris (now CommScope), BKtel, and Nokia.

"Retaining critical plant maintenance and troubleshooting is a top concern for cable operators as they transition to Remote PHY and other DAA technologies," said Tom Kennedy, director of product management, Cable Access Business, Cisco. "Gold certification in the VIAVI DAA test-ready ecosystem will help operators deploy the Cisco Remote PHY solution with confidence, achieving increased throughput while assuring quality of service with existing test and maintenance processes and tools."

"Deploying Remote PHY is key to expanding the reach and capability of our broadband network. Compatible maintenance tools and processes are necessary to deliver the service quality that our customers have come to expect," said Jon Pederson, CTO, Midco. "We appreciate the collaboration between VIAVI and equipment manufacturers like Cisco to deliver solutions that allow us to maintain and monitor our R-PHY networks while maximizing existing work processes and instruments."

"For today's operators, every bit of capacity is essential to maximizing return on investment and minimizing total cost of ownership, driving Remote PHY and DAA adoption toward critical mass," said Kevin Oliver, Vice President and General Manager, Converged Instruments and Virtual Test, VIAVI. "Only VIAVI extends critical test and monitoring capabilities to next-generation DAA infrastructures through a standards-compliant, certified test-ready ecosystem, delivering a complete solution that operators can rely on for peak efficiency and peace of mind."

