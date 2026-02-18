VIAVI Highlights Importance of Trusted Partner Collaboration in AI Era and Outlines Core Solution Areas for Communications and Networking at MWC Barcelona

Over 30 demonstrations across AI data center, security and quantum safe, mission-critical communications, AIOps, 6G and AI-RAN to be showcased at stand 5B18

CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VIAVI Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) has announced its demonstration lineup for Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2026, which takes place March 2-5. At VIAVI's booth 5B18, VIAVI will showcase its latest network testing, automation and intelligence solutions, with technology demonstrations across security and quantum-safe communications, mission-critical communications, AIOps, the AI data center, and 6G / AI-RAN.

"Networks, AI, security, wireless, photonics and sensing have all previously been separate domains, but they are now converging into a single, tightly coupled system," said Sameh Yamany, Chief Technology Officer, VIAVI. "This convergence is redefining how networks and critical infrastructure must be designed, validated and protected in these AI-first environments. At MWC, we reflect this new reality. Testing is shifting from components to validating and optimizing behavior, trust and resilience at scale."

VIAVI will also host a live digital twin use case demonstration from the stand each day at 4 PM CET, which will highlight how all solution areas featured at the booth integrate into a complete end-to-end digital twin.

More than 30 demonstrations across five core solution areas will be featured at the VIAVI booth. These include deep dives into the digital twin technologies required to train AI-RAN algorithms for 6G, AI data center scale up / scale out validation, assured Position, Navigation and Timing (APNT), Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) testing and performance verification, and optimization for PQC/QKD. VIAVI's new ePRTC360+™, the only non-Cesium holdover clock to maintain 100 ns accuracy in GNSS-denied environments, will also be on display.

As technology domains converge, partnerships become even more critical. In collaboration with more than 20 partner organizations, VIAVI will highlight additional demonstrations, including Agentic AI-RAN digital twins, ray-tracing-based lab testing of real-world UE behavior and ISAC applications for disaster monitoring. These collaborators include the AI-RAN Alliance, Amphenol, AWS, Calnex, Ericsson, GlobalLogic, Infosys, ITRI, Nokia, NVIDIA, R Systems, Rohde & Schwarz and more.

