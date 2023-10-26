VIAVI and TCS Celebrate 25-Year Partnership With Focus on the Future of Communications Networks

CHANDLER, Ariz., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) have marked 25 years of collaboration on wireless network test platforms deployed around the globe, beginning with 2G and advancing to end-to-end interoperability of 5G, O-RAN and beyond. The celebration began at TCS offices in Gurgaon, India, and will continue at India Mobile Congress.

VIAVI and TCS executives celebrate the two companies’ 25-year partnership at a formal ceremony at TCS in Gurgaon, India, October 26, 2023

Wireless communications have become the most adopted technology of all time, with 5G projected to achieve eight billion connections by 2028, according to 5G Americas and Omdia. VIAVI has been at the forefront of testing to validate equipment performance, providing manufacturers and service providers with confidence to deploy networks at scale. The company's TM500 Network Tester has been used to by virtually all Tier-1 network equipment manufacturers (NEMs), and its O-RAN test suite is still the only comprehensive portfolio of lab, field and assurance solutions addressing conformance, performance, interoperability, security and sustainability objectives.

VIAVI and TCS co-created an end-to-end test framework for interoperability testing. As part of this co-innovation, TCS built an intuitive technology-agnostic platform, simplifying testing operations and reimagining the user experience for system testers, field engineers and technology partners. VIAVI reimagined service delivery, enabling its customers to launch innovative new products more quickly with enhanced regulatory compliance.

As TCS expands its role in telecommunications networks, the two companies are collaborating on customer projects, from NEMs to Tier-2 OEMs, service providers, and government and service provider labs. They will combine their expertise in wireless technologies including 5G and 6G, cloud, AI/ML and automation.

"Twenty-five years ago, VIAVI and TCS embarked on a journey to collaborate and co-innovate, steering the technological evolution from 2G to 5G and beyond. We are excited to move into the next phase of the journey and expand our partnership," said Ian Langley, Senior Vice President, Wireless Business Unit, VIAVI. "Networks are growing more complex, and with VIAVI's unwavering focus on testing simplicity combined with TCS expertise in platforms, we will enable customers to accelerate technology development while reducing TCO and time to market."

"TCS is pleased to expand its collaboration with VIAVI to co-create a platform-agnostic interoperability device testing solution. Our extensive experience in delivering transformation projects and technology expertise helped VIAVI with a transformed user experience, boosting its market reach," said V Rajanna, Business Group Head - Technology, Software and Services Business Group, TCS. "TCS shall continue co-innovating with VIAVI to shape next-gen communication technologies, creating unique test solutions for 5G Advanced and 6G, helping drive its business growth."

