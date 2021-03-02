VIAVI Chosen By Openreach To Ensure Network Quality For Full Fibre Build Throughout U.K.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced that Openreach, the United Kingdom's largest digital infrastructure firm, is using the VIAVI Optical Network Monitoring System (ONMSi) to accelerate its Full Fibre broadband deployment, and enhance the quality of its build and experience for customers across the U.K.

Openreach selected ONMSi for the platform's ability to address networks – from validating new construction, to performing preactivation checks, to monitoring ongoing service – remotely, reducing the need for costly engineering visits.

ONMSi has proven to be an efficient, reliable, and fast certification platform across the network lifecycle. Full Fibre build monitoring processes are fully centralized, and automated with Openreach OSS and Field App requirements. This solution drives actionable insights across the field and contractor labor workforce to establish a traceable, guided process that results in high-quality, error-free network build, reducing the element of risk and with robust governance and compliance processes in place.

As the leading provider of Full Fibre broadband infrastructure to communications service providers in the United Kingdom, Openreach has set a target to deliver 20 million homes passed with fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) by the mid-to-late 2020s, assuming it has the right investment conditions. The company is on track to reach 4.5 million premises by the end of March 2021.

Peter Bell, Director, Network Technology, Openreach:

"Having a fast, reliable broadband connection matters more than ever, so we're proud that our network has played a crucial role in keeping the U.K. connected during the Coronavirus pandemic. We're also convinced that our new ultra-reliable and futureproof Full Fibre network will be a major catalyst in helping the U.K. to build back better.

"This year, our nationwide build programme has been gathering pace – passing 42,000 premises every week – and we're determined to match that speed of deployment with the highest quality of build standards.

"We want to maintain our position as the U.K.'s leading Full Fibre network by working with world class partners, and VIAVI's innovations in remote fibre testing will help us monitor and accelerate our network build whilst making sure we continue to deliver great experience for customers."

Manuel Mato, Vice President, EMEA, VIAVI:

"VIAVI has a longstanding relationship with Openreach, whose deployment and maintenance teams are utilizing our test solutions for their existing broadband networks. Over the last two years, we are pleased to have extended our partnership with Openreach to include the ONMSi platform, which proved to deliver significant improvements in scale, speed, and quality of FTTx networks. Moving forward, the ONMSi platform has been trusted to continue to drive further efficiencies and support Openreach's Full Fibre programme."

