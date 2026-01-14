VIAVI Expands Edge Monitoring Platform with New Sensor Options to Meet Diverse Private Network Assurance Operating Environments

CHANDLER, Ariz., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VIAVI Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced enhancements to its XEdge cloud-based edge monitoring and assurance platform with new sensors that strengthen data collection capabilities for private 4G, 5G and Wi-Fi networks at the edge.

Designed to provide continuous visibility into device connectivity and network performance, XEdge combines unattended edge sensors, centralized cloud dashboards and automated analytics. The enhanced XEdge portfolio now supports multiple complementary sensor types, allowing customers to scale deployments according to monitoring needs, site density and operational constraints:

XEdge v2, the latest evolution of the original XEdge sensor, is a portable, multi-carrier unit designed for comprehensive monitoring. Supporting up to four cellular modems, XEdge v2 enables high-capacity data collection for continuous monitoring, walk tests and drive tests in complex private network environments.

the latest evolution of the original XEdge sensor, is a portable, multi-carrier unit designed for comprehensive monitoring. Supporting up to four cellular modems, XEdge v2 enables high-capacity data collection for continuous monitoring, walk tests and drive tests in complex private network environments. XEdge Lite is a compact sensor designed for fixed installation and dense or distributed placement. Supporting a single cellular modem, it enables targeted, always-on monitoring across private networks. XEdge Lite is available in a standard form factor or with an enclosure suitable for harsh indoor and outdoor environments, including IP67-rated deployments.

The portfolio will continue to expand with mobile, on-demand data collection using compatible devices, extending visibility into real-world user experience and localized network conditions. All sensors are operated through the XEdge Controller and support the same testing scenarios.

"The expanded XEdge portfolio generates new ways for customers to collect edge data while keeping the focus on centralized software intelligence," said Yann Rouveyre, General Manager, Mission Critical and Railway Solutions, VIAVI. "XEdge enables consistent, objective visibility into private network performance, helping organizations ensure reliability and user experience across diverse environments, including campuses, factories, transport hubs, remote sites and secure zones."

XEdge is designed as an unattended system requiring minimal daily management and no specialized network expertise. The platform supports remote control, automated 24/7 monitoring, customizable reporting and multi-site scalability, making it suitable for enterprises, system integrators and private network operators seeking continuous insight into edge performance and SLA compliance. The enhanced XEdge platform will be on display at VIAVI's Stand 5B18 at Mobile World Congress 2026 from May 2-5 and at Critical Communications World 2026 from June 16-18.

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for telecommunications, cloud, enterprises, first responders, military, aerospace and railway. VIAVI is also a leader in light management technologies for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, government and aerospace applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Media Inquiries:

Grand Bridges

Emma Jenkins

[email protected]

+1 415 800 4529

SOURCE VIAVI Solutions