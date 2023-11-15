VIAVI CTO Sameh Yamany Testifies at House Communications and Technology Subcommittee Hearing on "Leveraging AI to Enhance American Communications"

News provided by

VIAVI Solutions

15 Nov, 2023, 16:00 ET

CHANDLER, Ariz., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VIAVI Solutions (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced that Chief Technology Officer Dr. Sameh Yamany has testified at a hearing of the House Communications and Technology Subcommittee on "Leveraging AI to Enhance American Communications." Yamany's testimony described how low-risk, high-value AI systems used by VIAVI – which the company terms Telco AI – represent a new frontier in enhancing network security, resiliency, and efficiency, and that AI-driven solutions, especially those with limited to no interaction with consumer data, are crucial for the future.

In announcing the hearing, House Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) and Communications and Technology Subcommittee Chair Bob Latta (R-OH) said: "In the communications sector, AI could enhance the performance of next-generation networks and vastly improve internet speeds. But with the benefits of AI come potential risks, like enabling cybercriminals to develop potent threats to our critical communications infrastructure. American leadership is vital to ensure the responsible deployment of AI, protect people's privacy, and unleash the full potential of this technology. We look forward to this subcommittee hearing, where members will hear from industry representatives and other stakeholders about how networks are using AI tools, the risks associated with those tools, and how AI technology can be used to improve our communications systems."

In his testimony, Yamany explained how:

  • VIAVI's suite of tools operates within the network, improving performance, resiliency, coverage, reach, and innovation. Many of these tools have progressively incorporated AI and Machine Learning (ML) techniques to elevate the accuracy and efficiency of network functions and take on tasks that human operators could never have performed.
  • VIAVI's AI-powered "digital twin" technology is a powerful tool. By creating a virtual model of a provider's network in the lab, our AI systems enable real-time adjustments to manage actual network behavior because they've seen it before. These digital twins are a pivotal advancement in network design, reliability, and performance; they are an invaluable tool for identifying network issues before they arise; and they enable the timely troubleshooting of operational challenges once the network is deployed and operational.
  • Transitioning to Open RAN is critical to securing the telecommunications supply chain. VIAVI's AI tools learn the intricate network traffic patterns and behaviors characteristic of complex 5G, O-RAN, and anticipated 6G wireless networks, and emulate them in the lab. Network operators can virtually build an O-RAN network alongside a digital representation of their existing network and see how they will work together – all before the first component is added.

"It is indisputable that AI, like many significant technological advancements that have come before it, necessitates a discussion of regulations and guidelines to safeguard its operation, ensure security, safety, privacy, and impartiality, and address its direct and indirect consequences. But no two AI technologies are equivalents and each carry different risks, impacts, and implications," said Yamany as part of his testimony. "VIAVI's commitment to advancing the application of AI in telecommunications underscores our dedication to fortifying the critical infrastructure upon which the nation relies. We are eager to collaborate and provide insights to ensure that the regulatory landscape surrounding AI appropriately balances innovation, security, and the interests of the American public."

Yamany's complete testimony can be found here, and a video recording of the hearing can be found here.

About VIAVI
VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for telecommunications, cloud, enterprises, first responders, military, aerospace and railway. VIAVI is also a leader in light management technologies for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, government and aerospace applications. In 2023, we celebrate over 100 years of Network Transformation and Optical Innovation. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Media Inquiries:

VIAVI:

North America

Sonus PR

Martin Smith

[email protected]

Europe, Middle East & Africa

Sonus PR

Chevaan Seresinhe

[email protected]

Asia Pacific

Voila Communications

Manish Sharma

[email protected]



SOURCE VIAVI Solutions

Also from this source

VIAVI Accelerates O-RAN Interoperability Testing with Industry's First Real-Time Analyzer

VIAVI Accelerates O-RAN Interoperability Testing with Industry's First Real-Time Analyzer

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced the expansion of its NITRO® Wireless portfolio with the addition of XhaulAdvisor, a...
Windstream Wholesale and VIAVI Change the Network Intelligence Game with Unmatched Visibility and Speed

Windstream Wholesale and VIAVI Change the Network Intelligence Game with Unmatched Visibility and Speed

Windstream Wholesale, an optical technology leader delivering fast and flexible advanced solutions, and VIAVI Solutions (NASDAQ: VIAV), a global...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Networks

Image1

Networks

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.