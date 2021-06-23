VIAVI Enables Critical Airborne System Testing from a Single Device

The AVX-10K validates the installation and performance of airborne systems during required bi-annual checks, as outlined in FAR Part 43 sections 91.411 (reported altitude tests) and 91.413. The single device combines the navigation and communication test features of the VIAVI IFR4000 and the surveillance test features of the VIAVI IFR6000 . With test capabilities ranging from a quick system auto-test to in-depth troubleshooting, the versatile AVX-10K can be used for maintenance needs in the cockpit and anywhere around the aircraft.

The AVX-10K offers an intuitive user interface to help technicians work more efficiently by streamlining setup, testing and reporting. Plus, the device can be remotely operated with the VIAVI Solutions Mobile Tech App on a smartphone or tablet, enabling technicians to perform tests around the aircraft or even in the cockpit. The AVX-10K can be purchased in a variety of pre-defined test configurations, and updates are simple with the cloud-based VIAVI StrataSync system. StrataSync also provides a central location for securely storing, viewing and sharing test data.

"With the AVX-10K, VIAVI gives FBOs, MROs and OEMs a powerful new way to streamline testing and maximize their technicians' productivity," said Guy Hill, Director of Avionics Test Products for VIAVI. "Its intuitive design, test upgradeability and seamless integration with our cloud-based VIAVI StrataSync system makes the AVX-10K the ideal flight line test solution for today and tomorrow."

VIAVI offers a broad portfolio of avionics test solutions, delivering reliable R&D, flight line, factory and return-to-service test solutions to the avionics market for more than 40 years. To learn more about the new AVX-10K Flight Line Test Set, along with an array of trusted avionics test solutions, visit VIAVI at the 2021 AEA International Convention, June 22-25 in Dallas. Watch this short video for more information.

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics.

