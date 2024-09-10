VIAVI Introduces 1.6Tb/s High-Speed Ethernet Testing For AI Workloads

Early Customers Include InnoLight and Lumentum

CHANDLER, Ariz., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced the first solution to address testing and validation needs of the emerging 1.6Tb/s ecosystem based on 224G SERDES. This new testing module, the ONE-1600, is the latest addition to the company's growing ONE LabPro™ platform, which also includes the HSE-800 800Gb/s test module. Designed to accommodate OSFP1600 and QSFP-DD1600 form factors, the ONE-1600 is available initially in a two-port configuration, and incorporates 224G SERDES technology.

ONE Controller C1 with ONE-1600 (2/4 Port)

Emerging applications like AI, ML, high-performance computing (HPC) and quantum computing are driving bandwidth and scale at an accelerating rate, creating increasingly difficult challenges for manufacturers of chips, pluggables and network equipment. Architects and developers need modern, sophisticated instrumentation to test at these higher speeds while maintaining accuracy, deployment and testing efficiency, and overall cost effectiveness.

"Use of optical connectivity in AI clusters accelerated adoption of 1.6Tb transceivers and 224G SERDES," commented Dr. Vladimir Kozlov, CEO and Chief Analyst at LightCounting. "LightCounting increased forecast for these products to a million units in 2025, up from tens of thousands in 2024. We have never seen such a sharp ramp for new products. This will be a stress test for the whole supply chain."

The ONE LabPro testing platform integrates physical layer insights with multi-port, multi-flow data and control plane Layer 2/3 Ethernet testing across a range of data rates. Featuring the highest levels of port density and scalability in the market, ONE LabPro supports up to 64 x 1.6Tb/s test ports using ONE-1600 modules or 128 x 800Gb/s test ports using HSE-800 modules, managed by a single controller. The system can synchronize mixed combinations of test modules, centrally managed by the controller, with full breakout capabilities, multi-user logical port support, and single-user per logical port granularity. With a contemporary, web-based user interface and next-generation, Python-based automation framework, ONE LabPro enables advanced traffic generation and analysis to troubleshoot and test the functionality and performance of integrated circuits, pluggable interfaces, switching and routing devices, and networks.

"InnoLight has invested significantly in development of 1.6T products based on 224G SERDES technology and we are happy to announce our next-generation 1.6T optics," said Osa Mok, Chief Marketing Officer of InnoLight. "Our new 1.6T optics enable cloud operators to rapidly upgrade their compute and networks to meet end customer demand. VIAVI testing solutions have accelerated our development and assured product quality."

"Our 1.6T transceiver modules and our leadership in foundational high-speed indium phosphide photonic devices and chip-scale packaging will enable hyperscaler cloud operator and AI infrastructure provider customers to take their next steps in scaling their AI and ML solutions," said Hui Xu, Group Vice President of R&D for Cloud and Networking at Lumentum. "VIAVI is an important partner, providing key product testing and verification solutions aiding in our product development programs and, ultimately, in delivering our advanced solutions that address rapidly growing customer needs."

"VIAVI is pleased to support the growing 1.6T development ecosystem with the ONE-1600 testing module," said Tom Fawcett, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Lab & Production, VIAVI. "Our ONE LabPro platform now supports 1.6Tb/s data rates on 224G SERDES in an innovative platform that will help our customers deliver on their aggressive, high-speed Ethernet roadmaps."

The ONE LabPro platform and ONE-1600 module will be showcased at CIOE in Shenzen, China, at VIAVI Booth 10A55, and at ECOC in Frankfurt, Germany at VIAVI Stand A1.

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for telecommunications, cloud, enterprises, first responders, military, aerospace and railway. VIAVI is also a leader in light management technologies for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, government and aerospace applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Media Inquiries:

North America Sonus PR Martin Smith [email protected] Europe, Middle East & Africa Sonus PR Chevaan Seresinhe [email protected] Asia Pacific Voila Communications Manish Sharma [email protected]

SOURCE VIAVI Solutions