VIAVI Introduces Industry-Leading L- and Ku-band, Fully GNSS-Independent UTC Timing Services

CHANDLER, Ariz., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today launched its altGNSSSM GEO SecureTimeSM services that deliver nanoseconds-accurate UTC timing via L-Band and Ku-Band satellite signals for critical infrastructure including 5G networks, transportation, data centers, smart grid, high-frequency trading, military and first responder communications, and satellite terminals. Operating completely independently of traditional GPS and GNSS, VIAVI's altGNSS GEO service is extremely difficult to jam or spoof and leads the industry with the broadest global coverage, further improving resistance to attacks on the rise.

SecureTime adds to the most comprehensive portfolio of solutions available in the industry for resilient PNT, and features Navigation Message Authentication (NMA) which uses encryption to detect spoofing in any of the signals received from all sources – including GPS that does not support NMA. It builds on VIAVI's existing multisource assurance, combining signals from government and commercial constellations across Geosynchronous Orbit (GEO), Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and Medium Earth Orbit (MEO).

These services have been tested and proven in live-sky battlefield scenarios including successfully providing assured PNT in a simulated warzone with complete denial of GPS and GNSS services.

VIAVI will integrate these services in its own products while also providing receivers for third-party solution providers desiring to leverage the altGNSS services in their own systems. VIAVI's SecurePNT™ 6200 hardware platform is powered by space and terrestrial SecureTime Services and TrustedPNT™ multisource fusion technology.

VIAVI will showcase these solutions at the Assured PNT Summit which takes place May 29-30 in Washington, D.C. and the Joint Navigation Conference held June 3-6 in the Greater Cincinnati, Ohio area.

"Critical infrastructure around the globe is increasingly susceptible to PNT disruption, but that is even more apparent in theaters of war," said Doug Russell, Senior Vice President, AvComm, VIAVI. "Our SecureTime services have steadily built up an unsurpassed capability to protect timing in critical networks, independent of any one source or frequency band."

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for telecommunications, cloud, enterprises, first responders, military, aerospace and railway. VIAVI is also a leader in light management technologies for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, government and aerospace applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn and YouTube.

