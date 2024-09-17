VIAVI Introduces Innovative Benchtop Microscopy Solution at ECOC 2024

Showcase also includes:

1.6Tb/s High-Speed Ethernet testing in the lab

Industry's first fully automated probe microscope in the field

Fiber Sensing for critical infrastructure

CHANDLER, Ariz., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced the introduction of a new optical connector inspection solution for next-generation transceivers. The FVAM-2000 is the latest addition to the company's benchtop microscopy line and, along with other new optical and Ethernet testing solutions, will be on display at VIAVI Stand A1 during ECOC 2024, September 23-25 in Frankfurt, Germany. ECOC is Europe's largest exhibition in the optical communication technology industry.

Parallel optic connectors, including multi-fiber push on (MPO), are driving a need for new and advanced inspection test methods to simplify operation and workflow in manufacturing. The FVAM-2000 addresses MPO and other new bulkhead connectors designed into 800G formats, such as the octal small form factor pluggable (OSFP) and quad small form factor pluggable (QSFP), that are propelling the industry today. This advanced inspection solution features a new, easy-to-attach, easy-to-change connector interface that is specifically designed to accommodate bulkhead-type devices. The FVAM-2000 leverages the VIAVI next-generation panoptic microscope engine yielding brighter, higher contrast images and faster panning performance. The FVAM-2000 is also equipped with an advanced automation framework that enables it to integrate into a PC-driven workflow, critical in high-volume manufacturing environments.

VIAVI will demonstrate its recently announced ONE-1600, a 1.6Tb/s Ethernet test module designed to address the testing and validation needs of the emerging 1.6Tb/s ecosystem. The ONE-1600 is the latest addition to the growing, ONE LabPro™ platform. ONE LabPro is a 1.6Tb/s testing system with a web-based UI that integrates physical layer insights with multi-port, multi-flow, data and control plane Layer 2/3 testing across a range of data rates. It enables emerging AI, ML, quantum computing and high-performance computing applications.

"As the industry accelerates towards 1.6T speeds, Genuine Optics is proud to be at the forefront, delivering high-performance optical transceivers that unlock new possibilities for data centers and AI applications," said Jim Theodoras, Vice President of Research and Development, Genuine Optics. "Our partnership with VIAVI has been instrumental in driving this innovation forward, ensuring seamless testing and verification of our 1.6T solutions. With this milestone, we're not only setting a new standard for speed but also paving the way for the next wave of technological advancements."

The ONT-800 Optical Network Testing platform will also be displayed in the VIAVI stand, featuring demonstrations of its ZR and ZR+ capable ONT 800G Flex XPM Module. VIAVI customers, Coherent and InnoLight, will also use the ONT in their respective displays to demonstrate performance of their latest technologies. Coherent will use the ONT to validate performance of its 800G-DR4 transceiver with 4x200G Differential Electro-absorption Modulated Lasers (EML). InnoLight will use the ONT in its 800G ZR OSFP and 400G ZR DCO high-power transceiver demonstrations.

"VIAVI is proud to showcase our newest innovations at ECOC 2024 as we continue to invest in and improve our industry-standard platforms," said Tom Fawcett, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Lab & Production, VIAVI. "We are again pleased by the number of customers using our testing solutions in their own displays to validate their latest technologies."

VIAVI will also present:

Full Band Optical Spectrum Analyzer (mOSA) and High-Density Optical Power Meter (mOPM-C2B) modules from its MAP (Multiple Application Platform) product line. These modules offer notable advancements within the MAP Series, providing highly compact and dense solutions.

NITRO® Fiber Sensing, an integrated real-time asset monitoring and analytics solution for critical infrastructure, including data center interconnects and telecoms networks.

INX™ 760, the industry's first fully automated probe microscope, delivering the fastest inspection and analysis of single, duplex and multi-fiber connectors in applications ranging from hyperscale data centers, metro core construction, telco distribution and more.

ECOC 2024 attendees can see these new solutions at VIAVI Stand A1.

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for telecommunications, cloud, enterprises, first responders, military, aerospace and railway. VIAVI is also a leader in light management technologies for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, government and aerospace applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Media Inquiries:





North America Sonus PR Martin Smith [email protected] Europe, Middle East & Africa Sonus PR Chevaan Seresinhe [email protected] Asia Pacific Voila Communications Manish Sharma [email protected]

SOURCE VIAVI Solutions