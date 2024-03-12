VIAVI Launches Industry's First Single, Duplex and Multi-Fiber Probe Microscope with Complete Automated Workflow

CHANDLER, Ariz., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VIAVI Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today expanded its fiber optic test solutions portfolio with the addition of the INX™ 760 probe microscope. The first fully automated probe microscope on the market, the INX 760 delivers the industry's fastest inspection and analysis of single, duplex and multi-fiber connectors in applications ranging from hyperscale data centers, metro core construction, telco distribution and more. The INX 760 will be showcased at the Optical Fiber Communication (OFC) Conference and Exposition from March 26-28, 2024 in San Diego, California.

VIAVI INX 760

The INX 760 automates every step of the inspection process, from test setup and tip configuration to image focus, analysis and data storage. Interchangeable AutoID tips automatically configure the probe for optimized inspection of various fiber connector types. In addition, the internal panoptic imaging engine delivers edge-to-edge field of view without compromising magnification or image resolution.

Technicians, network owners and IT teams can further streamline field workflows, boost productivity and increase visibility among project teams by connecting the INX 760 with the VIAVI TPA™ Test ecosystem.

"Fiber contamination remains the leading cause of optical network failure. Inspection needs to occur where fiber is handled, whether it's during construction, service activation or network maintenance," said Kevin Oliver, Vice President and General Manager, Fiber and Access Solutions, VIAVI. "As the industry moves toward the use of specialized connectors for different applications, the INX 760 probe offers unique features that deliver thorough and repeatable results in seconds, in a way that is intuitive for experienced and new technicians alike."

Building on the company's decades of leadership in fiber inspection, the INX 760 delivers a fast, smart and easy-to-use solution for field teams to certify connectors to IEC-61300-3-35 and ensure fiber network performance.

The INX 760 was awarded the 2024 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Award in the Field Test Equipment category with a score of 4.5. It marks VIAVI's eighth consecutive win.

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for telecommunications, cloud, enterprises, first responders, military, aerospace and railway. VIAVI is also a leader in light management technologies for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, government and aerospace applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Media Inquiries:

North America Sonus PR Martin Smith [email protected] Europe, Middle East & Africa Sonus PR Chevaan Seresinhe [email protected] Asia Pacific Voila Communications Manish Sharma [email protected]

SOURCE VIAVI Solutions