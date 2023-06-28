VIAVI Launches TM500 Cloud for O-RAN Testing at MWC Shanghai

News provided by

VIAVI Solutions

28 Jun, 2023, 06:30 ET

CHANDLER, Ariz. and SHANGHAI , June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) has launched the TM500 Cloud, developed for testing cloud-deployed O-RAN components, at MWC Shanghai today. As operators increasingly deploy core network services in the cloud through hyperscalers and other cloud providers, the TM500 Cloud is designed to measure and mitigate any risks associated with the Quality of Service (QoS) for end users.

The solution is applicable to typical O-RAN cloud deployment models, where the O-DU, O-CU, and core are all deployed in the cloud. The TM500 Cloud allows Network Equipment Manufacturers (NEMs) and operators to overcome risks associated with this new deployment model and ensures that they can deliver the same Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and QoS for end users as they would see with traditional gNB and core network architectures.

The TM500 Cloud can be used in alternative deployment scenarios: for example, private or public cloud. Also, in architectures where the 5G User Plane Function (UPF) is deployed close to the edge of the "Cloud RAN" to meet strict latency requirements, the TM500 Cloud could likewise be deployed to measure performance in those architectures.

The solution evaluates critical KPIs such as throughput, latency, and round-trip time, ensuring no compromise in performance per user as more users are added. It also guarantees that quality measures for applications, such as voice, remain uncompromised.

As the TM500 is already the de facto test instrument standard for most NEMs, the TM500 Cloud is expected to be a natural extension for them, as many NEMs look to deploy O-RAN network components in the cloud. Also, as operators increasingly engage with cloud providers, the solution provides assurance that the scale and cost advantages they experience through cloud deployment of network elements will not come with the risk of a negative experience for their users.

"We are excited about the potential of the TM500 Cloud," said Stephen Hire, Vice President, Wireless Marketing and Partnerships, VIAVI. "It is no small feat to replicate the performance of physical hardware in the cloud, especially as measurement from the perspective of the end user has remained elusive. The TM500 Cloud is that missing link which allows operators to deliver the same KPIs and QoS as traditional networks while benefiting from the cost, elasticity and scale advantages of the cloud."

VIAVI will be demonstrating the TM500 Cloud at stand N1.F111 at MWC Shanghai.

About VIAVI
VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, equipment manufacturers, enterprises, government and avionics. VIAVI is also a leader in light management technologies for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, government and aerospace applications. Together with our customers and partners we are United in Possibility, finding innovative ways to solve real-world problems. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

