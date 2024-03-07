VIAVI Showcases Testing Solutions from Lab to Field for Demanding Artificial Intelligence Applications at OFC 2024

CHANDLER, Ariz., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced that it will be showcasing its latest network testing solutions that address the demanding requirements of Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications at OFC 2024. Demonstrations include VIAVI's testing solutions for manufacturing and deployment of AI infrastructure, as well as a new single, duplex and multi-fiber probe microscope with complete automated workflow. The largest global conference and exhibition for optical communications and networking professionals, OFC 2024 takes place March 26-28 in San Diego, California.

"Traditional networking infrastructure struggles to keep pace with the performance, speed and capacity requirements of AI applications. To address this challenge, there has been a push towards higher-speed 800G optical transceivers with a dynamic pipeline of optical innovations behind it," said Tom Fawcett, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Lab & Production, VIAVI. "Building on the company's decades of leadership in optical network testing, our solutions inspect, qualify and build the infrastructure required to run AI applications."

At VIAVI's booth 2103, the company will demonstrate:

Testing solutions for AI infrastructure manufacturing for the production ramp of 800G SR/DR optics leveraging the multi-user, multi-function MAP-300 test system, as well as solutions for the emerging 300x300 optical circuit switch market.

for the production ramp of 800G SR/DR optics leveraging the multi-user, multi-function MAP-300 test system, as well as solutions for the emerging 300x300 optical circuit switch market. Testing solutions for AI infrastructure deployment such as the VIAVI MPOLx, which address the rapid growth of parallel optic technology that requires efficient connector and cabling.

such as the VIAVI MPOLx, which address the rapid growth of parallel optic technology that requires efficient connector and cabling. High-speed network test solutions for labs and manufacturing, including the ONE LabPro™ multiport Ethernet performance test system, as well as spectrum analysis, shaping and O-band test solutions.

including the ONE LabPro™ multiport Ethernet performance test system, as well as spectrum analysis, shaping and O-band test solutions. Field testing solutions for fiber construction and maintenance, remote fiber test and monitoring, as well as high-speed metro and automated network test. VIAVI's new probe microscope with complete automated workflow will be on display for the first time.

"AI and ML accelerate the adoption of new technologies, including ultra-low-latency applications requiring high-speed and high-capacity data transmission. To address these intensive memory and processing needs, data center operators need to dramatically increase the amount of fiber interconnects and new multi-fiber connectivity," said Kevin Oliver, Senior Vice President, Fiber and Access Solutions, VIAVI. "As the amount of fiber increases, VIAVI innovative testing solutions significantly reduce time and improve efficiency in the construction, activation, and maintenance of complex fiber networks."

On Wednesday, March 27 from 2-3 PM PT in San Diego Convention Room 4, VIAVI will join a panel of industry experts to discuss AI's impact on the optical communications industry.

For the eighth year in a row, VIAVI has been recognized with multiple 2024 Lightwave Innovation Reviews awards in the field test and lab/production test equipment categories. VIAVI will also participate in the OIF interoperability demo in booth 1323.

