VIAVI Solutions and Tait Communications Announce a Joint Relationship to Meet Evolving Radio Test Needs

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced an agreement with Tait Communications to provide automated test capabilities for Tait P25 and DMR Series radios on the VIAVI 3920B Radio Test Platform, formerly an Aeroflex offering. These options give end-users automated testing for Tait TP/TM 9100, TP/TM 9300, and TP/TM 9400 radio families.

"We are pleased to support Tait P25 and DMR Series mobile and portable radios on the 3920B," said Edward Latimer, Product Line Manager of Radio Test Sets for VIAVI Solutions. "Tait's dealers and end users are now able to conduct fast and accurate automated testing which conforms to Tait's specifications."

"We work closely with our partners to strengthen our portfolio of solutions and meet our clients' evolving needs," said Ellery Hurn, Partner Manager, Strategic Partnering at Tait Communications. "We are pleased to work closely with VIAVI to provide additional value to our clients and further strengthen our Tait Tough reputation for endurance and resilience."

The automated radio test applications use the precision instrumentation of the 3920B to quickly perform automated tests to specifications defined by the manufacturer. Testing can be performed in less time, minimizing service and support costs for end users and dealers.

VIAVI offers a broad selection of integrated, portable testing equipment and solutions for critical communication radio users across a variety of industries, including public safety, homeland security, military and paramilitary, private security, utilities, railroads, public transportation, and hospitals.

Tait offers integrated voice and data communications solutions that improve workforce efficiency, safety, and are proven to perform in mission-critical environments. Tait serves customers from utilities, law enforcement and police, fire and emergency response, security and defense, transport, and mining, oil, and gas industries.

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. We help these customers harness the power of instruments, automation, intelligence and virtualization to Command the network. VIAVI is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and defense applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

About Tait Communications

Tait Communications is a multinational radio communications company. Our vision is to create safer, more proactive organizations by redefining the boundaries of critical communications. Learn more about Tait Communications at www.taitradio.com. Follow us on Tait Communications Blog, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

