VIAVI to Launch PCIe 6.0 Protocol Analysis Testing Platform at Flash Memory Summit

CHANDLER, Ariz., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) will announce its new PCIe 6.0 Protocol Analysis Testing Platform at the Flash Memory Summit (FMS) Conference and Exhibition, August 8-10, at the Santa Clara Convention Center.
PCI Express® is a high-speed computer expansion bus standard that enables emerging applications in Data Center/Hyperscale, Cloud, AI/ML, Quantum Computing, IoT, Automotive and Defense Industry markets. Operating at 64 GT/s data rates, PCIe 6.0 doubles the bandwidth and throughput of the previous PCIe 5.0 specification.
The new VIAVI PCIe 6.0 protocol analysis testing platform, part of the VIAVI Xgig® family, will include Analyzers, Exercisers, and Interposers. The company will also provide an option that enables its customers to capture 64 GT/s PCIe 6.0 traces on existing Xgig PCIe 5.0 equipment to extend the life of their equipment investments through the early development R&D phase.
A robust platform designed to provide deep insights, the new Xgig PCIe 6.0 platform will include familiar Xgig analysis capabilities including:
- Xgig Software Suite – Trace Control, Expert, Serialytics and MLTT that simplify data interpretation and performance analysis while enabling developers to more quickly identify, locate and resolve errors. Full-stack analysis for NVMe and CXL.
- CXL Protocol Support – Analyzer/Exerciser accommodates all CXL release specifications, including CXL 3.0 and future releases. Every aspect and property of exchanges can be searched, filtered and analyzed using advanced Xgig software tools.
- Link Training and Status State Machine (LTSSM) Override – enables users to create unexpected states or control states with corner case LTSSM testing that uncovers hidden problems and enables rapid identification and troubleshooting.
- Auto Tuning – optimized fine tuning to shorten tuning time and minimize reboots—along with EQ memory to eliminate the need for re-tuning.
- Port Bifurcation – increases productivity of a single analysis chassis by enabling multiple analysis instances to be performed at the same time by local or remote users.
"PCI Express is evolving to support a significant increase in compute-intensive applications. As one of the few companies with expertise in PCIe compliance testing, VIAVI is known for providing robust analysis tools for power users which will be essential in a far more demanding PCIe 6.0 environment," said Tom Fawcett, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Lab & Production, VIAVI. "We are excited to share our PCIe 6.0 traces along with our roadmap with visitors at Flash Memory Summit."
FMS attendees can learn more about these solutions in VIAVI booth #740. The company will also demonstrate popular compliance testing applications on its PCIe platform.
