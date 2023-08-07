VIAVI to Launch PCIe 6.0 Protocol Analysis Testing Platform at Flash Memory Summit

CHANDLER, Ariz., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) will announce its new PCIe 6.0 Protocol Analysis Testing Platform at the Flash Memory Summit (FMS) Conference and Exhibition, August 8-10, at the Santa Clara Convention Center.

PCI Express® is a high-speed computer expansion bus standard that enables emerging applications in Data Center/Hyperscale, Cloud, AI/ML, Quantum Computing, IoT, Automotive and Defense Industry markets. Operating at 64 GT/s data rates, PCIe 6.0 doubles the bandwidth and throughput of the previous PCIe 5.0 specification.

The new VIAVI PCIe 6.0 protocol analysis testing platform, part of the VIAVI Xgig® family, will include Analyzers, Exercisers, and Interposers. The company will also provide an option that enables its customers to capture 64 GT/s PCIe 6.0 traces on existing Xgig PCIe 5.0 equipment to extend the life of their equipment investments through the early development R&D phase.

A robust platform designed to provide deep insights, the new Xgig PCIe 6.0 platform will include familiar Xgig analysis capabilities including:

Xgig Software Suite – Trace Control, Expert, Serialytics and MLTT that simplify data interpretation and performance analysis while enabling developers to more quickly identify, locate and resolve errors. Full-stack analysis for NVMe and CXL.

– Trace Control, Expert, Serialytics and MLTT that simplify data interpretation and performance analysis while enabling developers to more quickly identify, locate and resolve errors. Full-stack analysis for NVMe and CXL. CXL Protocol Support – Analyzer/Exerciser accommodates all CXL release specifications, including CXL 3.0 and future releases. Every aspect and property of exchanges can be searched, filtered and analyzed using advanced Xgig software tools.

– Analyzer/Exerciser accommodates all CXL release specifications, including CXL 3.0 and future releases. Every aspect and property of exchanges can be searched, filtered and analyzed using advanced Xgig software tools. Link Training and Status State Machine (LTSSM) Override – enables users to create unexpected states or control states with corner case LTSSM testing that uncovers hidden problems and enables rapid identification and troubleshooting.

– enables users to create unexpected states or control states with corner case LTSSM testing that uncovers hidden problems and enables rapid identification and troubleshooting. Auto Tuning – optimized fine tuning to shorten tuning time and minimize reboots—along with EQ memory to eliminate the need for re-tuning.

– optimized fine tuning to shorten tuning time and minimize reboots—along with EQ memory to eliminate the need for re-tuning. Port Bifurcation – increases productivity of a single analysis chassis by enabling multiple analysis instances to be performed at the same time by local or remote users.

"PCI Express is evolving to support a significant increase in compute-intensive applications. As one of the few companies with expertise in PCIe compliance testing, VIAVI is known for providing robust analysis tools for power users which will be essential in a far more demanding PCIe 6.0 environment," said Tom Fawcett, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Lab & Production, VIAVI. "We are excited to share our PCIe 6.0 traces along with our roadmap with visitors at Flash Memory Summit."

FMS attendees can learn more about these solutions in VIAVI booth #740. The company will also demonstrate popular compliance testing applications on its PCIe platform.

