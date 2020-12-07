VIAVI to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: VIAV) Viavi Solutions Inc. ("VIAVI") will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences. A live webcast and replay will be available on the VIAVI website under "Events and Presentations" section at https://investor.viavisolutions.com.

Investor Conferences (webcast)

MKM Partners Investor Conference-Virtual

New York, NY

Tuesday, December 15, 2020

3:10pm – 3:40pm ET

Speaker: Oleg Khaykin, Chief Executive Officer

23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference-Virtual

New York, NY

Monday, January 11, 2021

3:30pm – 4:10pm ET

Speaker: Oleg Khaykin, Chief Executive Officer

19th Annual J.P. Morgan Tech/Auto Forum -Virtual

Las Vegas, NV

Tuesday, January 12, 2021

9:00am – 9:30am PT

Speaker: Oleg Khaykin, Chief Executive Officer

About VIAVI Solutions

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. We help these customers harness the power of instruments, automation, intelligence and virtualization to Command the network. VIAVI is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and defense applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

Investors Contact: Bill Ong, 408-404-4512; [email protected]

Press Contact: Amit Malhotra, 202-341-8624; [email protected]

