VIAVI Launches TestCenter D2 1.6T Appliance to Accelerate AI Infrastructure Rollouts Across Hyperscale and Cloud Data Center Environments

CHANDLER, Ariz., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VIAVI Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) has announced the launch of its next-generation TestCenter D2 1.6T Appliance designed to help cloud providers, hyperscalers, neoclouds and network equipment manufacturers accelerate the rollout of 1.6T Ethernet networks. The D2 appliance is the latest addition to VIAVI's comprehensive portfolio of advanced L0-7 PHY validation, AI fabric and network test solutions.

The shift from 800G to 1.6T deployments for AI backend infrastructure is expected to begin in earnest this year. Additionally, cloud providers are transitioning toward larger and more diverse AI clusters. High-speed Ethernet continues to gain momentum as the preferred fabric for AI infrastructure due to its scalability, interoperability and rapid innovation pace.

The TestCenter D2 1.6T Appliance is among the first test platforms created specifically for 1.6T networks running AI workloads and deployed in multi-vendor environments. It gives the user the ability to validate performance, scale, robustness and reliability in cutting-edge high-speed Ethernet networks. Featuring scalable traffic capacity, industry-leading performance, traffic generation and analysis capabilities, the TestCenter D2 1.6T Appliance helps network managers shorten development cycles, improve efficiency and ensure networks are ready for the massive data-intensive demands of AI-driven applications.

"Current validation technologies are struggling to keep pace with the unprecedented performance and scale requirements of AI and next-generation cloud architectures, which is creating bottlenecks and slowing service rollouts," said Tom Fawcett, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Lab and Production, VIAVI. "The launch of the TestCenter D2 1.6T Appliance helps change this, giving customers the confidence they need in the speed, reliability and interoperability of new 1.6T-class networks."

In addition to supporting the latest 1.6T Ethernet technologies, the TestCenter D2 1.6T Appliance implements multi-rate operations for a wide range of next-generation network architectures. The platform also delivers extremely high traffic capacity to help customers validate network performance at full scale, including for AI workload emulation.

It has been designed with the unique needs of AI data centers in mind, enabling users to replicate a multitude of large-scale, real-world CCL AI workloads to ensure reliability, efficiency and performance before deployment. Expanded support is also available for advanced optics and emerging interconnect technologies, ensuring customers can test a wide range of new modules and configurations as the ecosystem evolves.

The TestCenter D2 1.6T Appliance will be showcased at VIAVI's booth 1239 at OFC 2026 from March 17-19 in Los Angeles, CA. It has received a 4.0 score in the 2026 Lightwave Innovation Reviews.

