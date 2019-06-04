VIAVI Unveils 5G Standalone Testing Capability for Industry-Leading Network Technology Validation Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced that the VIAVI TeraVM 5G testing solution supports standalone (SA) specifications according to the latest 3GPP standards, in addition to non-standalone (NSA) mode. With the capability to reliably emulate 5G RAN and core network elements, TeraVM enables end-to-end, wraparound testing of gNodeB base stations (gNBs) and 5G core network functions, accelerating 5G development and deployment.

The TeraVM solution enables network equipment manufacturers, node developers and service providers to efficiently test mobile RAN and core elements, validating that the equipment works according to 3GPP standards, interoperates with other 5G elements, and performs optimally when fully loaded with complex mobile traffic profiles — even when error situations are injected. As a result, highly optimized networks and robust 5G services can be delivered to market faster, more reliably, and with minimal risk.

Part of VIAVI's complete Lab To Field network testing and assurance portfolio, TeraVM allows scalable, real-world network emulation in the lab, data center or the cloud, delivering comprehensive coverage for consistent performance validation. This virtualized testing solution is the first mobile network emulator to support new 5G SA specifications, enabling a more agile, 3GPP-compliant network without delay.

"The industry roadmap to 5G SA network equipment has been accelerated, and manufacturers and service providers alike need end-to-end, standards-compliant testing capabilities now to speed network deployment and 5G service delivery," said Ian Langley, Vice President and General Manager, Wireless Business, VIAVI. "VIAVI continues to lead the way, delivering complete solutions for validation, verification and visibility to develop, test, assure and optimize 5G networks with speed and success in both the lab and the field."

VIAVI will demonstrate the TeraVM solution, along with its complete 5G Validation, Verification and Visibility portfolio, during 5G World 2019 to be held June 12-13, in London. Contact VIAVI to schedule a meeting or visit Stand 5G322.

VIAVI Lab To Field

Lab To Field enables complete 5G lifecycle testing — from wraparound base station validation and IoT emulation in the lab, to verification in the field and beyond — for optimum performance and service assurance. In addition to the TeraVM 5G Core and vRAN Emulator, this portfolio includes the market-leading TM500 solution, considered the standard for lab validation of network performance as experienced by end users, which is in use with nearly every base station manufacturer worldwide. For assuring and optimizing 5G services, VIAVI offers CellAdvisor 5G, the first true 5G base station analyzer to support large-scale deployments, and NITRO Mobile, a real-time intelligence platform that captures, locates and analyzes all mobile events across the RF, RAN, xHaul and core.

