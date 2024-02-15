VIAVI Xgig® Exerciser Approved for CXL 1.1 Gold Suite Compliance Testing

VIAVI Solutions

15 Feb, 2024, 16:00 ET

CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VIAVI Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced that the VIAVI Xgig® CXL Exerciser has been recognized as a CXL 1.1 Gold device by the Compute Express Link® (CXL®) Consortium. With this approval, the Xgig CXL Exerciser can now qualify CXL devices' protocol implementations for the CXL Integrators List.

"CXL technology supports the evolution of emerging high-speed computing applications, and certification is critical to successful product rollouts," said Tom Fawcett, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Lab and Production, VIAVI. "This approval allows our Xgig CXL Exerciser to be used not only for lab development and testing, but also for certification of devices at CXL Compliance Workshops."

As Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and other high-performance computing technologies evolve, the demand for faster and more efficient data transfer methods will grow. CXL is an interconnect technology that optimizes data flow between a Central Processing Unit (CPU) and its peripherals such as accelerators, memory buffers and smart input/output devices. Designed for cache-coherent interconnects and memory expansion, CXL ensures that these devices access and transfer data with the speed and efficiency required by these demanding applications.

"Micron's collaboration with VIAVI Solutions has enabled the CXL validation ecosystem and bolstered CZ120 CXL protocol compliance. VIAVI Xgig software and hardware solutions and early engagement with Micron have played a vital role in maturing CXL protocol compliance tests," said Siva Makineni, Vice President, Advanced Memory Systems, Micron. "We rely on the accuracy of VIAVI testing equipment to validate Micron's CXL product line. The Xgig CXL Exerciser's Gold Suite certification will allow us to be included on the CXL v1.1 and 2.0 Integrators List."

"Standards compliance is integral to the mission of our organization," said Jim Pappas, Chairman, CXL Consortium. "The Xgig CXL Exerciser has met all requirements to conduct CXL 1.1 protocol testing for companies or products seeking CXL Compliance. We look forward to VIAVI's continued support for our ecosystem and participation in our upcoming compliance events."

VIAVI participated in the official CXL Compliance Test Event 003 in January. It will be exhibiting its industry-leading portfolio of CXL solutions at the CXL Developers' Conference from April 30May 1, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.

Compute Express Link® and CXL® are trademarks of the CXL® Consortium. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About VIAVI
VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for telecommunications, cloud, enterprises, first responders, military, aerospace and railway. VIAVI is also a leader in light management technologies for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, government and aerospace applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn and YouTube.

