Vibram Introduces XS Dura, A New Outsole Compound Engineered for Exploration

As running routes continue to evolve beyond traditional road and trail distinctions, Vibram XS Dura was developed to meet the demands of athletes seeking one outsole that performs confidently wherever their run takes them. The compound combines road-friendly responsiveness with secure traction on variable terrain, allowing runners to transition naturally between surfaces without breaking stride.

"XS Dura represents an important advancement in our approach to developing materials for the evolving needs of runners. We engineered this new outsole compound to deliver the durability, grip and confidence runners need as they move across roads, gravel and light trails," said Fabrizio Gamberini, Global Chief Brand Officer at Vibram. "XS Dura is a great example of how our continued investment in material innovation can create new possibilities for exploration and elevate the everyday running experience."

Designed specifically for where paved roads, dirt paths, and light trails intersect, Vibram XS Dura offers reliable performance in both wet and dry conditions while maintaining the durability required for repeated use across mixed terrain. By combining responsive ride characteristics with dependable traction and long-lasting durability, XS Dura allows runners to focus less on the terrain beneath them and more on the journey ahead.

Currently, XS Dura is exclusive to the new Altra Torin 9, with additional brand partners launching in early 2027. For more information about Vibram XS Dura and Vibram's complete portfolio of outsole technologies and compounds, visit vibram.com/us.

About Vibram

Vibram is a global leader in high-performance rubber outsoles for outdoor, work, recreation, fashion, repair and orthopedic markets. For more than 85 years, Vibram has been committed to innovation, quality and performance through ongoing research and development. Headquartered in Albizzate, Italy, Vibram supplies outsole technology to many of the world's leading footwear brands and continues to advance solutions designed to improve grip, durability and protection across a wide range of environments.

SOURCE Vibram