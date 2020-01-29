Vibrant Artificial Grass Transforms Phoenix Home

Always Green Turf recently installed 4,100 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Riviera Light in a home in Phoenix, Arizona. Riviera Light features a dual coloring of field green and lime green with brown thatch, and it has a pile height of 1.625 inches. With a 50-ounce face weight, it is ideal for light to moderate foot traffic and drains at a rate of approximately 30 inches of rain per hour per square yard.

Always Green Turf's client was seeking artificial grass for their front lawn because they wanted an affordable and waterwise landscaping solution that would last them for decades to come. They chose SGW's Riviera Light for their installation because its face weight makes it suitable for showpiece landscaping in areas that won't experience high foot traffic. It's also a cost-effective option that would start them on the path to saving money and seeing a quick ROI. Always Green Turf was able to turn over their lawn in no time, giving them a gorgeous, rich green lawn that enhanced the home's curb appeal tenfold.

Always Green Turf has proudly served Southern California for the past nine years, and they have recently expanded into the Pheonix area. Their expert team members have years of proven experience in landscape architecture and design, so they do everything from removing your existing grass to installing a stone base layer and creating synthetic grass landscaping that looks completely natural. It can be tough to maintain a green exterior living in the valley of the sun, but Always Green Turf's installations ensure that your home looks lush through every day of the year.

Always Green Turf AZ is Synthetic Grass Warehouse's "Install of the Month" winner for January 2020.

Always Green Turf AZ:

Always Green Turf is an artificial grass installer with experience in turf installations, paving, pavers, landscape lighting, and more. They pride themselves on outstanding customer service and realistic, long-lasting installs. They proudly serve Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, and the Phoenix Valley. You can learn more about Always Green Turf AZ by visiting their website at https://alwaysgreenturfaz.com or their Instagram (@alwaysgreenturfaz).

About Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.:

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of artificial grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders. Learn more at https://www.syntheticgrasswarehouse.com

