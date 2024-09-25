Vibrant Emotional Health Applauds Partners for Advancing Georouting Technology, Localizing Crisis Support Nationwide

The process will route cell phone calls to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline based on the caller's approximate location rather than their area code

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibrant Emotional Health (Vibrant) , a national leader in mental health and the administrator of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (988 Lifeline) , is proud to announce the implementation of georouting, a critical step in routing cellular phone calls to 988 based on the caller's approximate location rather than their area code. This advancement allows Vibrant to better collaborate with the 200+ crisis centers within the 988 Lifeline network. It provides individuals with faster, more localized support, ensuring they receive care when, where, and how they need it most.

Vibrant expresses gratitude to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), Congressional leaders, and major wireless carriers for their collaboration in implementing georouting. Vibrant's technology team has been working closely with these partners throughout the planning and testing stages to ensure a seamless transition to this new routing system. This partnership builds on Vibrant's vital role in the 988 Lifeline's transition to a three-digit number in July 2022, marking another significant milestone in transforming mental health care.

"For more than 55 years, Vibrant has been dedicated to providing groundbreaking, high-quality services that meet the needs of individuals in crisis," said Cara McNulty, DPA, Chief Executive Officer of Vibrant Emotional Health. "We are incredibly grateful to be part of this vital coalition of private and public partners in making georouting a reality for the 988 Lifeline. This advancement will significantly enhance how we connect people with the local support they need, reinforcing Vibrant's mission to make emotional wellness a reality for all."

Through georouting, calls to 988 will now be directed to the crisis center closest to the caller's physical location instead of their phone's area code. This will enable local counselors to respond with more relevant, community-specific resources. Full activation across all major wireless carriers is expected in the coming months, expanding the accessibility of this essential service to the majority of 988 users nationwide.

Since its launch in July 2022, the 988 Lifeline has answered over 10 million calls, texts, and chats, offering critical support to people in emotional distress. The introduction of georouting builds on this success by ensuring faster, more personalized responses for those seeking help. In April 2024, the FCC further supported this effort by issuing a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to mandate georouting for all wireless calls to the 988 Lifeline, with the final rule expected later this year.

"We greatly value the months of close collaboration with the wireless carriers that have brought us to this pivotal moment. With a clear roadmap guiding us, we're excited to launch the next phase of enhanced 988 services, marking a significant step forward in our mission to provide faster, more reliable crisis support," said Grant Riewe, Chief Technology Officer of Vibrant Emotional Health.

Vibrant Emotional Health has been at the forefront of mental health innovation for over five decades, delivering state-of-the-art technology-enabled services, community wellness programs, and advocacy and education initiatives. As a trusted partner in the nation's mental health ecosystem, Vibrant continues to play a central role in developing solutions that improve access to care for individuals facing emotional distress. Whether through the 988 Lifeline or other vital programs, Vibrant remains committed to creating a society where emotional wellness is achievable for everyone.

The 988 Lifeline is also a key component of the Biden-Harris Administration's efforts to transform mental health crisis care in the United States. In addition to georouting, the 988 Lifeline offers specialized services for Veterans, Spanish speakers, LGBTQI+ youth, and individuals who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing. The CDC reported over 49,000 deaths by suicide in 2022—one death every 11 minutes.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Text or call 988 or visit 988lifeline.org for 24/7 support from trained, compassionate counselors.

