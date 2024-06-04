Vibrant Emotional Health Appoints New York City's Long-Time Public Servant David Greenberg as New Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibrant Emotional Health (Vibrant), one of the nation's leading mental health organizations, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Greenberg as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Greenberg brings over 15 years of dedicated public service experience in New York City. He will lead the organization's financial strategy and operations, reporting directly to Alison Lewis, Interim President and CEO, to ensure Vibrant continues to expand its reach and impact. Greenberg's public service experience and fiscal management expertise make him invaluable to the leadership team.

David Greenberg, Chief Financial Officer at Vibrant Emotional Health

"David's proven expertise in the financial sector, combined with his passion for public service, makes him an excellent addition to the team at Vibrant," said Jennifer Ashley, Ph.D., Board Chair of Vibrant Emotional Health. "We are confident that his leadership and dedication will help the organization reach new heights."

Before joining Vibrant, Greenberg served as the Deputy Director for the New York City Office of Management and Budget (OMB), where he played a pivotal role in overseeing the City's $107 billion operating budget and $165 billion capital budget, spanning 90 City agencies and entities. He was instrumental in preparing the Mayor's Preliminary and Executive Budgets. He provided necessary guidance to the Mayor on matters concerning the City's fiscal health and the efficiency of its services and programs.

"On behalf of Vibrant, I'm thrilled to welcome David Greenberg as our new CFO," said Alison Lewis, Interim President and CEO of Vibrant Emotional Health. "David brings a wealth of experience working with key leaders on a City and State level, which will align perfectly with our mission to enhance visibility in mental health advocacy across the nation."

Having dedicated the last 15 years of his career as a public servant under the supervision of New York City Mayors Bloomberg, de Blasio, and Adams, Greenberg played key roles in various health and social services initiatives. His responsibilities included overseeing the City's Administration for Children's Services, Social Services, Homeless Services, NYC Health + Hospitals and Medicaid, Health and Mental Hygiene, Aging and Veterans Services, Youth and Community Development, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

"I'm honored to join Vibrant Emotional Health and am excited to begin this new chapter," said David Greenberg, Chief Financial Officer of Vibrant Emotional Health. "I look forward to collaborating with the executive leadership team and the Board to further the organization's mission. Together, we will strive to significantly impact and drive positive change in the communities we serve."

Greenberg's expertise aligns seamlessly with Vibrant's mission to enhance emotional well-being across communities. His experience managing New York City's finances at OMB equips him with the strategic insight necessary for navigating the complexities of mental health advocacy. Under his leadership, Vibrant is poised to further its impact, ensuring economic stability and growth while expanding its reach and support services. With David on board, Vibrant is well-positioned to continue its legacy of delivering essential mental health resources and advancing emotional well-being for all.

To learn more about Vibrant Emotional Health, visit www.vibrant.org.

About Vibrant Emotional Health

Vibrant Emotional Health is a non-profit organization that helps individuals and families achieve emotional wellbeing. For over 50 years, our groundbreaking solutions have delivered high-quality services and support when, where and how people need it. We offer confidential emotional support through our state-of-the-art contact center and crisis hotline services that use leading-edge telephone, text and web-based technologies, including the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, Disaster Distress Helpline, Veterans Crisis Line, and NFL Life Line. Through our community wellness programs, individuals and families obtain the support and skills they need to thrive. Our advocacy and education initiatives promote mental wellbeing as a social responsibility. We help nearly 5 million people live healthier and more vibrant lives yearly. We're advancing access, dignity and respect for all and revolutionizing the system for good. Visit vibrant.org. Follow Vibrant on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

