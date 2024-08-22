Vibrant Emotional Health Expands Mental and Emotional Support: Acquires Stars of HOPE

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibrant Emotional Health (Vibrant) , a leading non-profit organization dedicated to mental health and emotional well-being, proudly announces the acquisition of Stars of HOPE (SOH), a renowned program of the New York Says Thank You Foundation. This strategic acquisition bolsters Vibrant's mission of championing mental health and emotional well-being across the United States and its territories.

Stars of HOPE is an evidence-based disaster response therapeutic arts program designed to support survivors by providing hope through creating stars and offering healing art sessions that benefit both the body and mind.

"Today marks a pivotal moment in our journey at Vibrant as we proudly welcome Stars of HOPE into our family. This acquisition ignites our passion for spreading hope and amplifies our commitment to mental health and emotional well-being. At Vibrant, we empower communities in need, delivering support exactly when, where, and how it's needed most. Together, we shine brighter, illuminating paths of healing and resilience for all." - Brenda Tong, MSW, Chief Program Officer of Vibrant Emotional Health

Since 2007, Stars of HOPE has fostered unique peer-to-peer support between individuals and communities recovering from tragedy through a "pay it forward" dynamic. By leveraging compassion, creativity, connection, and the power of art and kindness, SOH has transformed how people heal post-trauma, reminding them they are not alone.

Vibrant will expand the program by increasing volunteerism and engagement opportunities with hospitals, schools, and corporations. Through these efforts, individuals and communities impacted by disaster and tragedy will find hope, healing, and recovery. Participants of all ages and diverse backgrounds can contribute to community healing, whether through school painting events that foster empathy, corporate team-building activities, or family gatherings, creating messages of hope for those in need. Stars of HOPE provides a platform for collective action and compassion.

"With the Stars of HOPE program, we aim to shine a beacon of gratitude and support upon our first responders, who courageously put their lives on the line daily. We want every first responder to know that we see them, hear them, and are here for them," said Lula Haile, MSW, LCSW, Vice President of 988 Operations and Network Engagement at Vibrant Emotional Health. "As part of the program expansion, stars painted with hopeful messages of solidarity will be distributed to support counselors in over 200 crisis centers within the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline network."

According to the Stars of HOPE Mental Health Impact Study by Florida State University, College of Criminology and Criminal Justice:

84% of respondents who witnessed a Star of HOPE in their community post-tragedy felt "hopeful" and "supported."

81% of respondents who received a Star of HOPE post-tragedy felt "connected to others."

Overall, 95% of people felt "grateful," 93% felt "less alone," 93% felt "valued," 92% felt "less sad," 92% felt "optimistic," 80% felt "confident," 73% felt "calm," and 63% felt "less anxious" because they experienced Stars of HOPE.

"When we started New York Says Thank You in the wake of 9/11, the essence of our mission was to empower survivors to heal by helping others. Then Stars of HOPE was launched in 2007, which took things to a whole new level by encouraging anyone to use their creativity and compassion to foster meaningful human connection and lift people up in their darkest moments. We couldn't think of a greater partner than Vibrant Emotional Health to expand and magnify the healing and loving light of Stars of HOPE in the years and decades to come," said Jeff Parness, Founder of New York Says Thank You Foundation and Stars of HOPE.

Over the years, Stars of HOPE have become symbols of unity and healing. The program continues to grow, with thousands of stars created and distributed each year to communities needing support and recovery.

Educational institutions, individuals, and corporations interested in organizing a Stars of HOPE volunteer workshop can contact Lansie Sylvia, Director of Business Development, at [email protected] .

To learn more about Stars of HOPE, visit www.vibrant.org/starsofhope .

About Vibrant Emotional Health

Vibrant Emotional Health is a non-profit organization that helps individuals and families achieve emotional wellbeing. For over 55 years, our groundbreaking solutions have delivered high-quality services and support when, where and how people need it. We offer confidential emotional support through our state-of-the-art contact center and crisis hotline services that use leading-edge telephone, text and web-based technologies, including the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, Disaster Distress Helpline, Veterans Crisis Line, and NFL Life Line. Through our community wellness programs, individuals and families obtain the support and skills they need to thrive. Our advocacy and education initiatives promote mental wellbeing as a social responsibility. We help millions of people live healthier and more vibrant lives yearly. We're advancing access, dignity and respect for all and revolutionizing the system for good. Visit vibrant.org . Follow Vibrant on Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

Media Contact:

Divendra Jaffar, [email protected] .

SOURCE Vibrant Emotional Health