Vibrant Emotional Health Unveils Speakers for Fourth Annual Disaster Behavioral Health Conference in Nashville, Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibrant Emotional Health (Vibrant) , one of the nation's leading mental health organizations and administrator of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (988 Lifeline), is announcing its fourth Annual Disaster Behavioral Health Conference, a pivotal event taking place from October 1-3, 2024, at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Downtown in Nashville, Tennessee. This year's conference, entitled "We The Resilient: A Conference on Disaster Behavioral Health and Building a Truly Resilient Community," is a call to action for all participants to contribute to shaping a resilient future for all of our communities and provides a platform for sharing innovative strategies and insights.

As the frequency of disasters continues to rise nationwide, the need for strong communities has never been more critical. The concept of resilience, which involves re-establishing familiar routines to aid recovery while growing and adapting innovatively, will be at the heart of this unique and exciting conference. It will bring together a diverse group of subject matter experts, practitioners, policymakers, and community leaders, providing an unparalleled opportunity for networking and learning about creating a culture of fortitude in the face of adversity.

Keynote Speakers Include:

Jessi Gold , MD, MS, is the inaugural Chief Wellness Officer for the University of Tennessee and Associate Professor of Psychiatry at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center.

Michael Lindsey, PhD., MSW, MPH, is the Dean and Paulette Goddard Professor of Social Work at NYU Silver School of Social Work and an Aspen Health Innovators Fellow.

Robin Stern, PhD., is a licensed psychoanalyst, educator, commentator, and author of The Gaslight Effect: How to Spot and Survive the Hidden Manipulation Others Use to Control Your Life.

Regardt Ferreira, PhD., is a tenured, full-time professor at Tulane School of Social Work, Director of Tulane University's Disaster Resilience Leadership Academy, and Executive Director of the Consortium for Equitable Disaster Resilience.

George Bonanno, PhD., is an internationally recognized expert on trauma and resilience, a Professor of Clinical Psychology at Teachers College, Columbia University, and a leader in seminal research on key-related areas, including Posttraumatic Growth.

Maddie Gentile is the founder of Manual Movement Therapy.

"We are delighted to host such a distinguished panel of keynote speakers and presenters, all of whom bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to this important topic," said Dr. Grant Brenner, Chair of the Steering Committee and Board Member at Vibrant Emotional Health. "The content of this symposium is engaging and increasingly relevant as we navigate the complexities of modern-day disasters."

The 4th annual conference will celebrate a distinguished group of honorees whose work exemplifies the power of human-centered design in fostering resilient communities. By recognizing these outstanding individuals, Vibrant underscores its commitment to building a collective network to advance disaster-related behavioral health and well-being in Nashville and beyond.

"Our goal is to equip communities with the tools and knowledge they need to recover and thrive in the aftermath of disasters," said Dr. April Naturale, Vice President of Disaster Services at Vibrant Emotional Health. "This conference is a unique opportunity to learn from experts and peers about innovative approaches to resilience."

Sponsorship Opportunities:

Vibrant Emotional Health invites organizations and individuals to sponsor this pivotal event. Sponsorship offers a unique opportunity to advance disaster behavioral health, gain visibility among leaders and practitioners in the field, and receive exclusive benefits such as logo placement, speaking opportunities, and more. For a detailed list of sponsorship benefits, please visit and register at VibrantDBHCon.org or download the sponsorship packages here. For further information, contact Rei Horst, AVP of Strategic Partnerships of Vibrant Emotional Health, at [email protected] .

Join us in Nashville to explore how we can continue to build truly resilient communities together. Learn more about Vibrant Emotional Health at www.vibrant.org .

About Vibrant Emotional Health

Vibrant Emotional Health is a non-profit organization that helps individuals and families achieve emotional wellbeing. For over 50 years, our groundbreaking solutions have delivered high-quality services and support when, where and how people need it. We offer confidential emotional support through our state-of-the-art contact center and crisis hotline services that use leading-edge telephone, text and web-based technologies, including the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, Disaster Distress Helpline, Veterans Crisis Line, and NFL Life Line. Through our community wellness programs, individuals and families obtain the support and skills they need to thrive. Our advocacy and education initiatives promote mental wellbeing as a social responsibility. We help nearly 5 million people live healthier and more vibrant lives yearly. We're advancing access, dignity and respect for all and revolutionizing the system for good. Visit vibrant.org . Follow Vibrant on Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

