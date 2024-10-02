Vibrant Emotional Health Welcomes Todd Pearson, JD, BSN, as In-House General Counsel

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibrant Emotional Health (Vibrant), one of the nation's leading mental health organizations, is pleased to announce the appointment of Todd Pearson, JD, BSN, as its new General Counsel. Reporting to Vibrant's Chief Executive Officer, Cara McNulty, DPA, Pearson's responsibilities will encompass a wide range of areas, including general legal counsel, governance, contracts, employment law, legal operations, and all other legal matters of concern for a national non-profit organization.

"Welcoming Todd to our executive leadership team is a crucial step for Vibrant as we tackle the challenges of a rapidly changing mental health landscape," said Cara McNulty, DPA, Chief Executive Officer of Vibrant Emotional Health. "Todd's deep legal expertise, honed through his leadership at WINFertility and Aetna and tethered to his passion for mental health, makes him the perfect addition to our executive leadership team."

"I'm thrilled to join Vibrant at such a pivotal time for the organization and the industry—it is an incredible opportunity to champion issues I deeply care about and to which I have dedicated my life and career," said Todd Pearson, JD, BSN. "Vibrant's mission to help all people achieve mental and emotional well-being is inspiring. I look forward to collaborating with this exceptional team to navigate an ever-evolving legal ecosystem and help propel a new era of growth."

About Todd Pearson

Todd Pearson, JD, BSN, has been Senior Vice President, Legal for WINFertility, a leading family-building healthcare company, since May 2023. Previously, Todd was Managing Senior Counsel of Aetna Behavioral Health and brings nearly two decades of experience in direct patient care and healthcare management to Vibrant. As a nurse, distinguished Navy Nurse Corps Officer, and legal professional, Todd has expertly handled matters ranging from multi-clinic management to providing adept counsel within a variety of legal disciplines, including federal and state mental health parity laws and regulations, managed care law, HR law, corporate law, data security, and intellectual property.

To learn more about Vibrant Emotional Health and its programs, visit our website at www.vibrant.org .

About Vibrant Emotional Health

Vibrant Emotional Health is a non-profit organization that helps individuals and families achieve emotional well-being. For over 55 years, our groundbreaking solutions have delivered high-quality services and support when, where, and how people need it. We offer confidential emotional support through our state-of-the-art contact center and crisis hotline services that we use leading-edge, telephone, text, and web-based technologies, including the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline , Disasters Distress Helpline , Veterans Crisis Line , and NFL Life Line . Through our community wellness programs individuals and families obtain the support and skills they need to thrive. Our advocacy and education initiatives promote mental well-being as a social responsibility. We help millions of people live healthier and more vibrant lives yearly. We're advancing access, dignity, and respect for all and revolutionizing the system for good.

