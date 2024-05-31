Vibrant Emotional Health's Continued Commitment to Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Other Pacific Islander Communities

NEW YORK, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibrant Emotional Health (Vibrant) , a national leader in mental health services and administrator of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, continues its unwavering dedication to addressing the mental health needs of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Other Pacific Islander (AANHOPI) communities across the United States. Building on the significant progress made in 2023, Vibrant is proud to announce the launch of several new initiatives aimed at raising awareness of the 988 Lifeline, reducing barriers, and increasing service availability within these communities.

In 2023, Vibrant began establishing a dedicated advisory committee and allocated an initial $600,000 to launch comprehensive campaigns and groundbreaking research over two years, both designed from the ground up to be collaborative. These collaborations are designed to inform, educate, and raise awareness about the unique mental health challenges faced by AANHOPI communities and the critical shortage of culturally competent mental health service providers.

Under the leadership of Vibrant's Board Director and Executive Committee member, Robert Chang, the Advisory Committee continues to recruit community leaders and proactively develop new ways to collaborate, engage, and support AANHOPI communities. Leveraging the expertise of experienced researcher Dr. XinQi Dong, Vibrant has conducted a comprehensive research study to identify gaps, develop targeted interventions, develop campaigns that better reach AANHOPI communities, and reduce barriers to access.

Dr. Dong, an award-winning researcher, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, saying, "culminating a year of meticulous research and synthesis, we are thrilled to unveil this groundbreaking state-of-the-science report. It sheds light on the current understanding of AANHOPI youth mental health, illuminates critical gaps and barriers identified by stakeholders, and serves as a roadmap to propel progress in the next decade, ultimately fostering the well-being of AANHOPI youth."

Looking forward, Vibrant will continue to expand the Advisory Committee and engage nonprofit and community organizations to collaborate on several foundational initiatives and assess the need for dedicated resources for AANHOPIs in mental and behavioral health crises.

Highlights of Vibrant's commitment in 2024 Includes:

Introducing an annual AANHOPI Photo Showcase, now accepting nominations through June 26 .

. Continuing to increase social media reach, which improved YOY by 212.9% impressions from 2023.

Sharing and disseminating research: Advancing AANHOPI Youth's Mental Health: Knowledge, Gaps, and Future Directions, led by Dr. Dong, will be released in August 2024 .

. Furthering and enhancing collaborative marketing and communications campaigns in partnership with community organizations.

Secure additional funding for needed research.

Vibrant's AANHOPI Photo Showcase seeks to discover talented photographers within the AANHOPI community to collaborate with Vibrant on our forthcoming marketing campaigns based on our research. The showcase aims to celebrate the rich diversity of the AANHOPI community, promote inclusivity, and inspire positive change through powerful visual storytelling. Upon the conclusion of the showcase, ten photographers will be chosen, and each will receive $1,000 for selected images.

Robert Chang stated, "These continue to be challenging times, and we recognize the urgency to address mental health disparities within Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Other Pacific Islander communities. Through this investment and collaborative approach with nonprofit and community organizations, we are committed to implementing meaningful solutions that improve access to mental health support, reduce stigma, and promote well-being within our communities. This research is the start of several exciting collaborative initiatives we'll announce over the next year."

Vibrant's mission is to empower individuals and communities to live healthier, more vibrant lives. Through strategic, collaborative initiatives like this, Vibrant drives progress toward a more inclusive and equitable mental health landscape.

About Vibrant Emotional Health

Vibrant Emotional Health is a non-profit organization that helps individuals and families achieve emotional wellbeing. For over 50 years, our groundbreaking solutions have delivered high-quality services and support when, where and how people need it. We offer confidential emotional support through our state-of-the-art contact center and crisis hotline services that use leading-edge telephone, text and web-based technologies, including the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, Disaster Distress Helpline, Veterans Crisis Line, and NFL Life Line. Through our community wellness programs, individuals and families obtain the support and skills they need to thrive. Our advocacy and education initiatives promote mental wellbeing as a social responsibility. We help nearly 5 million people live healthier and more vibrant lives each year. We're advancing access, dignity and respect for all and revolutionizing the system for good. Visit vibrant.org . Follow Vibrant on Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

