Vibrant Ingredients Continues Strategic Growth and Community Impact Under CEO Vince Macciocchi

LAKE MARY, Fla., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibrant Ingredients, the world's largest private equity-owned natural ingredient supplier, is building on a period of meaningful transformation and momentum following the appointment of CEO Vince Macciocchi in 2024. Under his leadership, the organization has completed a company-wide rebrand, implemented a customer centric go-to-market strategy, strengthened its leadership structure, and expanded its capabilities through investments in new and enhanced technologies across its sites.

These efforts have accelerated product development, expanded Vibrant's customer base, and enhanced the company's ability to deliver high-quality, innovative ingredient solutions at scale. The progress reflects a disciplined approach to growth, paired with a clear vision for the company's future.

That same philosophy extends beyond business performance, with an increased focus on community engagement becoming a defining priority during Macciocchi's tenure.

In 2025, Vibrant launched a partnership with Soldiers' Angels, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing aid, comfort, and resources to military personnel, veterans, and their families. The partnership holds particular significance for Vibrant, as several members of its leadership team and employees have direct ties to military service and veteran communities.

As part of this collaboration, Vibrant will sponsor and participate in multiple initiatives throughout the year. In June, the company will support the Orlando Sponsored Food Distribution Event, followed by participation in the Orlando-based Veterans Day event, "Home of the Brave," in November. In addition to event sponsorship, Vibrant will contribute donations to support Soldiers' Angels' ongoing mission. The company will also lead and participate in nationwide food drives throughout the year, engaging employees across all sites, from Florida to Indiana to California, in a unified effort to fight food insecurity in the communities it serves.

Earlier in 2025, Vibrant participated in the Soldiers' Angels' "Adopt-a-Family" program as a company-wide initiative. Teams across all U.S. locations, along with remote employees, came together to support designated families by fulfilling holiday wish lists through coordinated donations, demonstrating a shared commitment to giving.

Further demonstrating its commitment, Vibrant Ingredients also sponsored and presented a $10,000 donation during a military and veteran food distribution event in August 2025, at the Lake Baldwin VA Clinic.

"At Vibrant, we believe our responsibility goes beyond the business itself," said Vince Macciocchi, CEO of Vibrant Ingredients. "Giving back to the communities we serve, especially those who have given so much through military service, is something we take seriously. Ultimately, what matters most is making a real difference in people's lives."

These initiatives highlight a growing emphasis on giving back, reinforcing Vibrant's commitment to building not only a stronger business but a stronger community.

About Vibrant Ingredients

Founded in 1954, Vibrant Ingredients is a leading provider of natural, clean label ingredients and systems that power extraordinary food and beverage experiences. The company's broad portfolio — including natural flavors, botanical extracts, functional nutrition, cold brew coffee, tea essences, and food protection solutions — enhances taste, texture, color, shelf life, and performance across a wide range of applications. Vibrant operates four state-of-the-art facilities across the United States and works with leading brands, manufacturers, and foodservice operators. With vertically integrated capabilities and a proven track record of innovation and execution, Vibrant helps customers accelerate to market without compromise. Learn more at www.vibrantingredients.com

Media Contact: Kelsey Anderson, Brand Manager, Vibrant Ingredients, [email protected]

SOURCE Vibrant Ingredients