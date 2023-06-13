Vibrantz Technologies to invest $20 million in facility dedicated to Pearls™ sustainable, performance-enhancing tinting solution

News provided by

Vibrantz Technologies

13 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

HOUSTON, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibrantz Technologies announced today it will make an investment of almost $20 million to increase capacity of its patented Pearls™ sustainable tinting solution at its facility in Sittard, Netherlands. Through a series of optimization projects over the next two years, this expansion is anticipated to increase Vibrantz's global Pearls production capacity 20-fold (producing roughly 1.2 million liters per year) and position the company to better meet the sustainability, performance and cost demands of colorant producers and paint retail stores.

Increasingly stringent environmental regulations mean colorant companies are looking for more eco-friendly solutions that don't compromise overall paint performance. Vibrantz's Pearls technology is the coatings industry's first and only volumetrically dosed tinting system of solid colorants designed for use in architectural and industrial paint applications. Free of biocides and made with 100% recyclable packaging, Pearls extends paint shelf life, is easier to use than traditional tinting technologies, and contributes to a reduced cost of ownership for tinting systems in their entirety.

"We remain growth and innovation focused and committed to investing in novel technologies that solve our customers' toughest challenges," said D. Michael Wilson, CEO at Vibrantz. "The Pearls solution is an outstanding example of how the Vibrantz team is living out our purpose to bring color, performance and vibrancy to life, all while contributing to a more sustainable world."

Located adjacent to Vibrantz's existing colorant plant in Sittard, Netherlands, the new facility is expected to break ground in early 2024 and be operational in 2025.

Pearls was unveiled at the European Coatings Show in Nuremburg, Germany, in March 2023. To learn more about Pearls, contact [email protected] or visit vibrantzpearls.com.

About Vibrantz Technologies
Vibrantz is a leading global provider of specialty chemicals and materials whose purpose is to bring color, performance and vibrancy to life. Serving over 11,000 customers, our products and technologies serve a wide array of applications and make their way into myriad consumer products. With key competencies in particle engineering, glass and ceramic science and color technology, Vibrantz has leading positions in specialty mineral and chemical additives for batteries, electronic components and construction; dry powder pigments for paints and coatings, thermoset plastics and thermoplastics; and high-performance glass coatings and porcelain enamel solutions. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company employs over 5,000 people and operates 65+ manufacturing sites across six continents. Visit vibrantz.com to learn more.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Vibrantz Technologies

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.