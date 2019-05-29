Vicki Pinkney Named Volunteer of the Year by the United Way of Washington County

WHEELING, W.Va., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, today announced that an employee of its affiliate, WesBanco Bank, was recently recognized for exceptional service to her community. Vicki Pinkney, WesBanco Banking Center Manager at Trinity Point in Washington, PA, received the Volunteer of the Year Award from the United Way of Washington County at its 12th Annual Campaign Celebration Luncheon. This award was named after Clyde J. Tracanna, who was active in many local civic and charitable causes including the United Way of Washington County, and is bestowed upon an individual who has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to serve as a volunteer.

"On behalf of the entire WesBanco family, I would like to extend our congratulations to Vicki and our heart-felt appreciation for all the wonderful contributions she makes to our community," said Mike Mooney, WesBanco Market President for Western Pennsylvania. "WesBanco is grateful to the United Way of Washington County for everything they do, and honored for recognizing Vicki as their Volunteer of the Year. During our nearly 150 years, not only has WesBanco maintained its strong community banking roots and commitment to the success of the communities in which we do business but, our generous employees are equally motivated to help them grow and prosper."

P. Ann Hrabik, Executive Director of the United Way of Washington County, said, "Vicki has made numerous contributions to our community and our organization, including being a volunteer for our annual campaign kickoff golf outing for thirteen years and serving on the Community Impact Grant Panels for three years. On behalf of our Board of Directors and the community-at-large, we express our gratitude for the giving of time, effort and resources of our community volunteers and are privileged to recognize them with our annual awards."

About WesBanco, Inc.

Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. (www.wesbanco.com) is a multi-state, bank holding company with total assets of approximately $12.6 billion (as of March 31, 2019). WesBanco is a diversified and well-balanced financial services institution, with a community bank at its core, built upon a strong legacy of credit and risk management. WesBanco has meaningful market share across its key geographies maintained by its commitment to dedicated customer service and solid fee-based businesses. It also provides wealth management services through a century-old trust and wealth management business, with approximately $4.5 billion of assets under management (as of March 31, 2019), and serves as registered investment advisor to a proprietary mutual fund family, the WesMark Funds. WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 203 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. In addition, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc.

About United Way of Washington County

Every year United Way donations fund services that help real people with real needs. United Way of Washington County is helping to fund 38 local programs. Together we are working to improve education, financial stability, and health in Washington County. Our missions is to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of communities. To learn more about the United Way of Washington County and how you can be a part of their effort, please visit www.unitedwaywashco.org.

