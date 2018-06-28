Victim's Attorney, Jeff Herman, Announces Filing Of Lawsuit Against Catholic Diocese Of Allentown, PA

The suit alleges that in 2012, when the victim was 16 years old, he was contacted through a gay social media website by Reverend Monsignor Francis Nave. He told Monsignor Nave in the first communication that he was 16. At all relevant times, Monsignor Nave was the Pastor of Sacred Heart parish in Bath, Pennsylvania and is presently the Director of the Permanent Diaconate for the Diocese of Allentown. The victim was in a depressed state and Monsignor Nave told him as a Catholic Priest it was his job to help people and listen to their problems. Monsignor Nave began to mentor the victim, assuring him that he just wanted to be his friend and to help him.

The complaint further alleges that after gaining the victim's trust, Monsignor Nave persuaded the victim to conduct their counseling sessions online via Skype or FaceTime. Eventually, during some of the counseling sessions, Monsignor Nave instructed the boy to remove his clothes and masturbate on camera while Monsignor Nave also got nude and masturbated. The victim took screenshots of some of the online video counseling sessions. One screenshot shows Monsignor Nave clothed while chatting with the underage boy, who is also clothed. Another screenshot from a video counseling session shows Monsignor Nave naked and holding his penis while chatting with the underage boy, who is also naked.

"This brave young man is coming forward to expose a sexual predator in a position of power at the Diocese of Allentown," said Jeff Herman, the victim's attorney. "He hopes to prevent future victims. It is appalling that in 2018 there are still sexual predators in the Catholic Church disguising themselves as men of God. This is another good example of why the Attorney General's Report on priest sex abuse should be immediately released."

