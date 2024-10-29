VICTOR SUPER PREMIUM PET FOOD HONORS VETERANS WITH $20,000 DONATION

Funds for Second Chance K9 and This Able Veteran help provide service dogs to veterans living with PTSD

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To honor and assist former military this Veterans Day, VICTOR Super Premium Pet Food , a Texas-based Mid America Pet Food brand known for high-quality pet nutrition at a common-sense value, has donated $20,000 to two nonprofit partners that work to provide veterans with trained service dogs.

"We celebrate and support all the ways dogs enhance our lives, and we have seen firsthand how crucial the bond between a service dog and a military veteran can be," said Jeff Caswell, CEO of Mid America Pet Food. "We're honored to support the impactful work of our nonprofit partners as they specially train dogs to meet the needs of veterans with PTSD. We want to raise awareness of their crucial mission to help those who have served and sacrificed for our great nation."

Donations are going to two VICTOR partners:

Second Chance K9 , which rescues dogs and trains them as certified service dogs for Special Operations Forces of all branches of the military living with PTSD.

, which rescues dogs and trains them as certified service dogs for Special Operations Forces of all branches of the military living with PTSD. This Able Veteran , which matches veterans living with PTSD with specially trained service dogs to help meet their unique needs, at no cost to the veteran. It has also created two PTSD service dog trainer academies that teach their methods so more veterans can be helped.

"This Able Veteran simply could not provide our veterans with the help they need without loyal and generous donors like VICTOR," said This Able Veteran Executive Director Rebecca Renshaw. "Their gracious additional donation, alongside their yearlong support, enabled us to train two additional American Labrador puppies to be part of our next group of service dogs. VICTOR helps us play such an integral role in helping reshape the lives of veterans with PTSD."

VICTOR has worked with This Able Veteran since 2019. It has been active with Second Chance K9 since 2022.

"As a nonprofit and rescue, our lives are impacted every single day by gifts from individuals and companies like VICTOR, and they are the only reason our Rescue, Rehab and Service work can continue," said Second Chance K9 Founding Director Travis Hall, who is a retired U.S. Special Forces veteran. "I can never thank those who support us enough for the financial help to keep this mission going."

To expand awareness of Second Chance K9 and This Able Veteran, VICTOR has created a Veteran Pet Force designed to further the mission of these two nonprofits and let veterans know they have a community of pet owners supporting them. Beginning Oct. 21, 2024, the first 100 people to sign up for the Veteran Pet Force on VICTOR's website will receive a free Veteran Pet Force T-shirt.

